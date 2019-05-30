Hank Haney is suspended from SiriusXM PGA Tour radio show after insensitive remarks

Golf instructor and commentator Hank Haney, who made several racist and sexist remarks about women’s golf on his radio show Wednesday morning, has been suspended from the SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio channel at the PGA Tour’s instruction, according to a joint statement from the Tour and SiriusXM posted on Twitter on Thursday evening.

“Mr. Haney’s comments on women’s professional golf were insensitive and do not represent the views of the PGA TOUR or SiriusXM,” the statement read. “The PGA TOUR is committed to and proud of the increasingly diverse makeup of our fan base, not to mention the power and accomplishments of the game’s world-class, global players – both on the PGA TOUR and LPGA, whom we are working with more closely than ever before.

“SiriusXM proudly covers and supports both women’s and men’s golf and the athletes that make them great. At the PGA TOUR’s instruction Mr. Haney has been suspended from the SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio channel. SiriusXM is reviewing his status on SiriusXM going forward.”

The statement included a comment from Haney, saying, “I accept my suspension and apologize again.”

Haney, who previously worked with Tiger Woods, faced backlash from LPGA star Michelle Wie and others on social media after an exchange with co-host Steve Johnson on Wednesday’s show.

Johnson: “This week is the 74th U.S. Women’s Open, Hank.”

Haney: “Oh it is? I’m gonna predict a Korean.”

Johnson, laughing: “OK, that’s a pretty safe bet.”

Haney: “I couldn’t name you six players on the LPGA Tour. Maybe I could. Well … I’d go with Lee. If I didn’t have to name a first name, I’d get a bunch of them right.”

Johnson: “We’ve got six Lees.”

Haney: “Honestly, Michelle Wie is hurt. I don’t know that many. Where are they playing, by the way?”

Wie responded to the comments on Twitter, writing, “As a Korean American female golfer, these comments that @HankHaney made disappoint and anger me on so many different levels. Racism and sexism are no laughing matter Hank … shame on you. I don’t ever do this, but this must be called out.”

LPGA players are competing in the U.S. Women’s Open in Charleston, S.C., which began Thursday. The USGA, which runs the Open, didn’t address Haney’s comments directly but said Wednesday it celebrates “the fact that the U.S. Open Championship is a global event that is open for all.”

Haney apologized later Wednesday with a tweet. “This morning I made some comments about women’s golf and its players that were insensitive, and that I regret,” Haney wrote. “In an effort to make a point about the overwhelming success of Korean players on the tour, I offended people and I am sorry. I have the highest respect for the women who have worked so hard to reach the pinnacle of their sport, and I never meant to take away from their abilities and accomplishments.

“I’ve worked in this game with men and women players from many different cultures, and I look forward to continuing to do so.”

The 63-year-old instructor has taught more than 200 PGA Tour professionals, including Woods and Mark O’Meara, according to his web site. He hosted a show called “The Haney Project” on the Golf Channel.