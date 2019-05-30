Why Phil Mickelson is using two drivers this week at the Memorial

Phil Mickelson wanted to “drop bombs” at Bethpage Black during the PGA Championship.

Lefty missed the mark throughout much of the year’s second major and left Greater Gotham amid cheers and fanfare with a 12-over T-71.

This week, Mickelson is back playing at the Memorial Tournament. And he’s got two Callaway Golf Epic Flash drivers at the ready. One to fire “cute” cuts into the fairway and another to launch bombs down Main Street.

With the #USOpen coming up, it can’t be all about hitting bombs. pic.twitter.com/jwImeqeg4D — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) May 30, 2019

He cited a “bear” chested Bubba Watson as his inspiration.

“I saw a post of Bubba Watson hitting bombs without a shirt on. And he had ‘bear’ chest hair. And I don’t mean b-a-r-e chest hair, I mean grizzly bear, b-e-a-r, chest hair, and thought if I have to have that to hit bombs, I don’t want to hit bombs,” Mickelson said in a video posted on Twitter.

Mickelson then deadpanned about the benefits of hitting bombs carry beyond his golf game.

“When I was not hitting bombs, my confidence was low, my self esteem was low, often times I wouldn’t want to get out bed. So when I started hitting bombs, my confidence shot up, my testosterone came back, my overall attractiveness increased. So I’m going to have a driver to hit cute cuts in the fairway and to hit bombs.”

Lefty had an afternoon tee time in Round 1 Thursday at Muirfield Village. He is set to go out at 1:16 p.m. ET with Matt Kuchar and Rickie Fowler in a featured afternoon pairing.

Mickelson grabbed his 44th PGA Tour career victory at Pebble Beach in a Monday playoff this past January. Mickelson will be returning to Pebble Beach in two weeks for the U.S. Open.