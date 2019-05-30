Phil Mickelson explains why he's using two drivers at Memorial after silly video

DUBLIN, Ohio – For Phil Mickelson, it makes perfect sense.

While others shook their heads when word spread Thursday across Muirfield Village that Mickelson took to the tee with two drivers in his bag for the first round of the Memorial, his confidence in his way of thinking trumped the doubts.

By his way of thinking, it’s the best way for him to win this week at Jack Nicklaus’ annual bash and to prepare for the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach in two weeks.

Besides, Mickelson won the 2006 Masters with two drivers in his bag.

Then again, he didn’t fare so well in the 2008 U.S. Open when he didn’t have a driver in his bag. But Mickelson’s mind is never still. Conventional wisdom is 2 down in the contents between his ears. So, two Callaway Epic Flash drivers were in his bag and his 3-wood was in the trunk of his courtesy car.

LEADERBOARD: The Memorial

For Mickelson, who shot a 2-under-par 70 to stand five shots out of the lead, he wanted to hit “cute” little cuts with the shorter of the two drivers to have a better chance of keeping the ball in play. But he still wanted to muscle up and hit “bombs” to measure up to the lengthy Muirfield Village.

He said as much in a hilarious Instagram post directed at Bubba Watson before he arrived at Muirfield Village for the first round.

“Well, I saw a post of Bubba Watson hitting bombs without a shirt on,” his post started. “And he had bear chest hair. And I don’t mean B-A-R-E chest hair. I mean grizzly bear – B-E-A-R – chest hair, and thought, ‘If I have to have that to hit bombs, I don’t want to hit bombs.’ So, I have a shorter driver where I can hit cute little cuts into the fairway.”

But, and there’s usually a but when it comes to Mickelson, that would leave him feeling a little weak.

“But then I realized that when I was not hitting bombs, my confidence was low, my self-esteem was low. Oftentimes I wouldn’t want to get out of bed,” the post continued. “And so, when I started hitting bombs, my confidence shot back up, my testosterone came back, my overall attractiveness increased. And so, I’m going to have a driver to hit cute cuts in the fairway, and I’m going to hit bombs.”

After the round, Mickelson was more serious.

“Well, I want to hit little cuts in play, because we come up to the U.S. Open, we come up to the British Open and some of these other events, I need to put the ball in play,” Mickelson said. “And yet here there are six times where if you can fly it 325 here, the course opens up.”

Both drivers have a loft of 8.5 degrees, but the longer driver – the one for the bombs – has a shaft that is 1¼ inches longer. That means the longer driver’s loft at impact will be slighter different, the angle of attack is more up, and the swing speed is faster. Thus, the ball goes farther.

“My swing is different than a lot of the young guys, where they’re very connected and have fast switch muscles that explode through the ball. My body moves a little lethargic,” Mickelson said. “I use length of arc for great speed. I need longer shafts and timing to be able to create the same kind of speed.”

Makes sense.