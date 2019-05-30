The Memorial Tournament Round 1 Live Blog: Updates from Muirfield Village

Tiger Woods and reigning champion Bryson DeChambeau headline the field at the Memorial Tournament beginning Thursday at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.

Woods and DeChambeau will tee off alongside Justin Rose for the first and second rounds as Jack Nicklaus hosts the invitational event featuring seven of the top 10 players in the world and 12 returning champions.

The group will tee off Thursday at 8:26 a.m. ET from the 10th tee.

TEE TIMES: Complete first, second round tee times

SCORES: Check in with the leaderboard

Other featured groupings for the first two rounds is the pairing of Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy and the pairing of Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler and Matt Kuchar.

Follow our live blog here all day with the latest from Colonial.

Updates

8:52 a.m.: Rory McIlroy began his round with a birdie on No. 10. The World No. 4 is 1 under through one hole and T-6.

8:50 a.m.: World No. 8 Gary Woodland is T-3 after recording birdies on holes 1 and 3. He is 2 under through three holes.

8:45 a.m.: After Kyoung-Hoon Lee birdied No. 5, Ryan Moore followed to record his third birdie of the day on the fifth hole. Both Lee and Moore sit T-1 at 3 under.

8:28 a.m.: After birding his second hole, Ryan Moore birdied No. 4. He now sits at 2 under along with Kyoung-Hoon Lee.

8:05 a.m.: Kyoung-Hoon Lee birdies holes 2 and 3 to take the sole lead at 2 under.

7:55 a.m.: Danny Lee birdied his first hole and sits with four other golfers at 1 under, in first place.

7:20 a.m.: Play begins.

Twitter Stream

How to watch every moment of The Memorial Tournament week.

Memorial Tournament TV, Online

Thursday

Golf Channel: 2:30 – 6:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 7:15 a.m. – 6 p.m. (featured groups)

PGA Tour Radio: Noon – 6:30 p.m. (XM 92/Sirius 208)

Friday

Golf Channel: 2:30 – 6:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 7:15 a.m. – 6 p.m. (featured groups)

PGA Tour Radio: Noon – 6:30 p.m. (XM 92/Sirius 208)