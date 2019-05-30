Tiger Tracker: Follow Tiger Woods shot-by-shot in Round 1 of the Memorial Tournament

Tiger Woods’ opening round of the Memorial Tournament is underway. We’ll be tracking every shot from Woods all morning. Follow along below.

Hole 11: Par 5, 565 yards

OFF THE TEE (8:45 a.m.): There’s a beauty, looked like a little fade down the right side of the fairway and should definitely be able to take a crack at reaching in two. Also has the gum going right now, let’s see if it works as well as it did at the Masters.

APPROACH SHOT (8:54 a.m.): Had 266 yards and gave it a rip, looks like it ended up just short of the green in the right side rough. That should be just fine and we’re looking at an early birdie chance.

AROUND THE GREEN:

Hole 10: Par 4, 465 yards

OFF THE TEE (8:28 am.): Started it left with driver and looks like it didn’t come back a whole lot. Looks like it ended up in a big bunker down the left side, but camera didn’t quite pick up the landing spot.

APPROACH SHOT (8:34 a.m.): Tiger actually stayed out of the bunker but has to hit out of the thick stuff. Has 162 yards left and can’t get to the green, ball is in fine position but well short. Gonna need to get up and down from there for an opening par.

AROUND THE GREEN (8:38 a.m.): Really good. Landed his chip above the flag, ball spins back pin high and leaves him an easy one for par.

ON THE GREEN (8:43 a.m.): Alright, back of the cup on the par putt and that’s a nice start for Tiger after leaving himself in a bad spot off the tee. Moving on.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even thru 1

Pre-round

Tiger Woods is back in action Thursday in Round 1 of the Memorial Tournament.

The reigning Masters champion is looking to continue his run of success at Muirfield Village, where Woods has won five times including three straight from 1999-2001.

Woods missed the cut his last time out at the PGA Championship and will be playing his only tournament prior to next month’s U.S. Open at Pebble Beach.

Woods finished T-23 in the 2018 Memorial Tournament and enjoyed one of his better ballstriking weeks of the season. It came during a rough stretch with the putter that kept him from serious contention, with Woods’ most recent victory here coming in 2012.

He’s getting off to an early start for Thursday’s opening round when he tees off No. 10 at 8:26 a.m. alongside Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Rose. We’ll be tracking every shot from Woods’ opening round all morning long at Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio.