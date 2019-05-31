The Memorial Tournament Round 2 Live Blog: Bud Cauley fights for lead

Play at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio resumes Friday for the Memorial Tournament.

Ryan Moore enters the round with the lead at 7 under, one stroke ahead of Jordan Spieth. Spieth shot a 67 with an eagle, five birdies and a bogey in Thursday’s opening round.

Spieth along with Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy will be included among the afternoon’s featured pairings when they tee off at 1:05 p.m. ET from the first tee. They’ll precede Tiger Woods, reigning champion Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Rose at 1:16 p.m. ET.

11 a.m.: Rickie Fowler finished his first nine 2 under after recording three birdies and a bogey. Fowler, who shot an opening-round 69, jumped six spots to T-6.

1o:52 a.m.: Troy Merritt takes the sole lead at 8 under with a birdie on No. 9. He finished the front nine 5 under.

10:43 a.m.: Emiliano Grillo joins the group of three other golfers T-1 with a birdie on No. 9. Grillo finished the front nine with four birdies.

10:32 a.m.: With an eagle on No. 7, Troy Merritt ties Ryan Moore and Bud Cauley for the lead at 7 under. Merritt is 4 under on the round with two birdies and an eagle through eight holes.

10:13 a.m.: Bud Cauley bogeys the 10th hole and is T-1 with Ryan Moore at 7 under.

9:48 a.m.: Bud Cauley birded No. 8 to take the solo lead at 8 under.

9:35 a.m.: Abraham Ancer is T-4 at 5 under after finishing the front nine with five birdies.

9:05 a.m.: Abraham Ancer jumped 34 places to T-11 after going 4 under on his first seven holes. Ancer has four birdies including two back-to-back on holes 6 and 7.

8:45 a.m.: Sungjae Im is 3 under through his first five holes. He began the round with a birdie and recorded back-to-back birdies on 3 and 4 to jump 31 places to T-14 at 3 under.

8:35 a.m.: Bud Cauley birdies No. 3 and ties Ryan Moore for the lead at 7 under. Vaughn Taylor bogeyed No. 12 and fell to T-4.

8:25 a.m.: Vaughn Taylor recorded a birdie on his second hole of the day, No. 11, to T-2 with Bud Cauley and Jordan Spieth at 6 under. They sit one stroke behind leader Ryan Moore.

8:00 a.m.: Bud Cauley birdied his first hole of the day to T-2 with Spieth at 6 under.

7:20 a.m.: Play begins.

