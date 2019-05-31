With her brother by her side, Jaye Marie Green is in contention at U.S. Women’s Open

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Matt Green heard Brooks Koepka say in an interview after the PGA Championship that he still putts like a 13-year-old.

When little sister Jaye Marie got the shakes on the eighth green at the U.S. Women’s Open on Thursday, Matt thought of Koepka and told her to go back to putting like she did as a kid.

“We went back to her roots,” Matt said.

The Green siblings took up golf on the same day. Jaye Marie, 25, is still coached by her father, Donnie, a teaching pro at Broken Sound Club in Boca Raton, Fla. She hated the game at first but stuck with it to be near her brother.

This weekend the Greens find themselves in the thick of it at Country Club of Charleston as Jaye Marie’s 3-under 68 on Friday puts her two back of clubhouse leader Jessica Korda. This is Jaye Marie’s sixth U.S. Women’s Open start. She has missed the cut four times and took a share of 26th in 2015. The experience of six years on the LPGA has made moments like these feel a little easier, said 28-year-old Matt.

“Anyone can tell you anything,” said Jaye Marie, “but you’ve got to be in the position. Experience is the best thing you could ask for.”

Jaye Marie missed four cuts in a row coming into the week. Matt said they were down about it but re-focused on fun. Besides, Jaye Marie loves the grind of a Women’s Open.

They’re a tight pair, Jaye Marie and Matt. One look at their dad’s shock of yellow-white hair says all you need to know about how this family keeps it light. (Picture one of those visors with the fake hair attached. Only Donnie’s hair is real.) They’re kind, and they’re a riot.

Donnie caddied for Jaye Marie, a powerful player with some of the strongest legs on tour, her first few years as a professional and Matt picked up the bag about three years ago. Jaye Marie was runner-up at the 2012 U.S. Women’s Amateur to Lydia Ko and opted to turn professional out of high school rather than play college golf. Her best finish on the money list, 58th, came in 2015.

“There’s nothing more special to me than to look over and see my brother,” said Jaye Marie, “because he’s my best friend too. We’re such a team that it’s just so nice to know that we’re in it together at all times. Whether we missed four cuts in a row or play well here.”

The Greens play golf together any chance they can back home in Boca, and they’re still competitive.

“We always play for money,” she said, “and I love taking his money.”

One thing they’ve done this year to help keep it light on the course is to play “21 questions” during the round.

The Greens don’t have all the answers yet, but it’s a blast watching them learn.