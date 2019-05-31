Jessica Korda snags lead before lightning strikes at U.S. Women's Open

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Jessica Korda was long gone when things got really electric at the Country Club of Charleston. And that was a good thing.

Korda held the clubhouse lead at the 74th U.S. Women’s Open when dangerous weather halted play at 4:47 p.m. EDT. A Fox video camera picked up a powerful lightning that struck a tree between the 18th and 11th holes late Friday afternoon as thunderous roars rocked the grounds. Play was scheduled to resume at 6:45 p.m.

Korda, 26, carded a bogey-free 3-under 68 hours before the bad weather rolled in. She’s at 5-under 137 for the tournament, one stroke ahead of rising Duke sophomore Gina Kim. Overnight leader Mamiko Higa dropped two shots midway through her round and is currently in a share of second with Kim at 4 under. South Korea’s Jeongeun Lee6, who recently lost in a playoff at the Mediheal Championship, is in the clubhouse at 3 under.

Scary scene during the weather delay at the #USWomensOpen. Players and fans are safe, and play is about to resume. pic.twitter.com/wAW3ivGjKv — USGA (@USGA) May 31, 2019

Lexi Thompson, Nelly Korda and Lizette Salas are among those still on the course at 2 under.

“Pretty happy to see the wind wasn’t pumping 20 today,” said Jessica Korda after her round. “It was a little inconsistent. Sometimes it would die down, and sometimes it would pick up, so it was a little hard to guess at times. But I still played pretty conservatively, I think. I wouldn’t really say I was being too aggressive. I was trying to be more aggressive on the par 5s, where I could take advantage of it.”

This is scary stuff but I have heard that no one was hurt. This strike was just to the left of #11 green and shows that even God can’t hit the 11th green! # thankfuleveryoneisok https://t.co/FdyuJfqXGX — Beth Daniel (@bethdanielBMFD) May 31, 2019

Korda has played the three par 5s in 4 under for the week. She has missed only one fairway and hit 30 greens.

With little sister Nelly on her heels in Charleston and above her in the Rolex Rankings (Nelly is 11th; Jessica is 13th), Jessica was asked if there was ever any trash talk between them.

“No, it’s literally all support,” said Jessica. “I think everybody is so disappointed because they think we trash talk each other, or they think there’s side bets. We just have the one yearly one. Other than that, we’re trying to be supportive. We know how hard it is out here. If we see the other ones down, you always try and lift the other one up.”

Nelly won the year-long bet in 2018, which meant Jessica had to buy her a Louis Vuitton duffel bag.