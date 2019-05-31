Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Memorial Round 3: Tee times, pairings, TV info

Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

PGA Tour

By May 31, 2019 7:46 pm

Two-time major winner Martin Kaymer is among a group of three players tied for the lead entering Round 3 of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village.

Kaymer, Troy Merritt and Kyoung-Hoon Lee are in front at 9 under, but Jordan Spieth is just one shot back at 8 under following a 2-under 70 in Round 2.

Adam Scott and Rickie Fowler are also just two shots off the lead at 7 under, and we should see plenty of action on moving day Saturday in Round 3 of the Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio.

Here is the leaderboard. Below are the Round 3 tee times for the Memorial Tournament Saturday.

Round 3 Tee times

Tee time Players
8:10 a.m. Norman Xiong
8:15 a.m. Adam Schenk, Pat Perez
8:24 a.m. Steve Stricker, Boo Weekly
8:33 a.m. Luke Donald, Adam Hadwin
8:42 a.m. David Lingmerth, J.T. Poston
8:51 a.m. Rory Sabbatini, Jason Kokrak
9 a.m. Lucas Glover, Bryson DeChambeau
9:09 a.m. Shubhankar Sharma, Peter Malnati
9:18 a.m. Byeong Hun An, Joost Luiten
9:27 a.m. Matthew Fitzpatrick, Brendan Steele
9:36 a.m. Tyrrell Hatton, Rafa Cabrera Bello
9:45 a.m. Anirban Lahiri, Ted Potter Jr.
9:55 a.m. Joaquin Niemann, Scott Stallings
10:05 a.m. Brian Stuard, Alex Noren
10:15 a.m. K.J. Choi, Louis Oosthuizen
10:25 a.m. Aaron Baddeley, Abraham Ancer
10:35 a.m. Tiger Woods, Ryan Armour
10:45 a.m. Joel Dahmen, Max Homa
10:55 a.m. Kevin Kisner, Nick Watney
11:05 a.m. Michael Thompson, Keith Mitchell
11:15 a.m. Matt Jones, Sungjae Im
11:25 a.m. Corey Conners, Russell Knox
11:35 a.m. Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Jason Dufner
11:45 a.m. Hideki Matsuyama, Haotong Li
11:55 a.m. Billy Horschel, Jim Furyk
12:05 p.m. Henrik Stenson, David Lipsky
12:15 p.m. Ryan Moore, Gary Woodland
12:25 p.m. Kevin Streelman, Brian Harman
12:35 p.m. Xander Schauffele, Sam Ryder
12:45 p.m. Vaughn Taylor, Si Woo Kim
12:55 p.m. Austin Cook, Justin Rose
1:05 p.m. Danny Willett, Marc Leishman
1:15 p.m. Rickie Fowler, Andrew Putnam
1:25 p.m. Emiliano Grillo, Adam Scott
1:35 p.m. Bud Cauley, Patrick Cantlay
1:45 p.m. Martin Kaymer, Jordan Spieth
1:55 p.m. Troy Merritt, Kyoung-Hoon Lee

Memorial on TV, online

(All Times Eastern)

Saturday

Golf Channel: 12:30 – 2:45 p.m.
CBS: 3 – 6 p.m.
PGA Tour Live: 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. (featured groups); 3 – 6 p.m. (featured holes)
PGA Tour Radio: 1 – 6 p.m. (XM 92/Sirius 208)

