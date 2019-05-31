Memorial Round 3: Tee times, pairings, TV info

Two-time major winner Martin Kaymer is among a group of three players tied for the lead entering Round 3 of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village.
Kaymer, Troy Merritt and Kyoung-Hoon Lee are in front at 9 under, but Jordan Spieth is just one shot back at 8 under following a 2-under 70 in Round 2.
Adam Scott and Rickie Fowler are also just two shots off the lead at 7 under, and we should see plenty of action on moving day Saturday in Round 3 of the Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio.
Here is the leaderboard. Below are the Round 3 tee times for the Memorial Tournament Saturday.
Round 3 Tee times
|Tee time
|Players
|8:10 a.m.
|Norman Xiong
|8:15 a.m.
|Adam Schenk, Pat Perez
|8:24 a.m.
|Steve Stricker, Boo Weekly
|8:33 a.m.
|Luke Donald, Adam Hadwin
|8:42 a.m.
|David Lingmerth, J.T. Poston
|8:51 a.m.
|Rory Sabbatini, Jason Kokrak
|9 a.m.
|Lucas Glover, Bryson DeChambeau
|9:09 a.m.
|Shubhankar Sharma, Peter Malnati
|9:18 a.m.
|Byeong Hun An, Joost Luiten
|9:27 a.m.
|Matthew Fitzpatrick, Brendan Steele
|9:36 a.m.
|Tyrrell Hatton, Rafa Cabrera Bello
|9:45 a.m.
|Anirban Lahiri, Ted Potter Jr.
|9:55 a.m.
|Joaquin Niemann, Scott Stallings
|10:05 a.m.
|Brian Stuard, Alex Noren
|10:15 a.m.
|K.J. Choi, Louis Oosthuizen
|10:25 a.m.
|Aaron Baddeley, Abraham Ancer
|10:35 a.m.
|Tiger Woods, Ryan Armour
|10:45 a.m.
|Joel Dahmen, Max Homa
|10:55 a.m.
|Kevin Kisner, Nick Watney
|11:05 a.m.
|Michael Thompson, Keith Mitchell
|11:15 a.m.
|Matt Jones, Sungjae Im
|11:25 a.m.
|Corey Conners, Russell Knox
|11:35 a.m.
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Jason Dufner
|11:45 a.m.
|Hideki Matsuyama, Haotong Li
|11:55 a.m.
|Billy Horschel, Jim Furyk
|12:05 p.m.
|Henrik Stenson, David Lipsky
|12:15 p.m.
|Ryan Moore, Gary Woodland
|12:25 p.m.
|Kevin Streelman, Brian Harman
|12:35 p.m.
|Xander Schauffele, Sam Ryder
|12:45 p.m.
|Vaughn Taylor, Si Woo Kim
|12:55 p.m.
|Austin Cook, Justin Rose
|1:05 p.m.
|Danny Willett, Marc Leishman
|1:15 p.m.
|Rickie Fowler, Andrew Putnam
|1:25 p.m.
|Emiliano Grillo, Adam Scott
|1:35 p.m.
|Bud Cauley, Patrick Cantlay
|1:45 p.m.
|Martin Kaymer, Jordan Spieth
|1:55 p.m.
|Troy Merritt, Kyoung-Hoon Lee
Memorial on TV, online
(All Times Eastern)
Saturday
Golf Channel: 12:30 – 2:45 p.m.
CBS: 3 – 6 p.m.
PGA Tour Live: 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. (featured groups); 3 – 6 p.m. (featured holes)
PGA Tour Radio: 1 – 6 p.m. (XM 92/Sirius 208)
