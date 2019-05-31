Memorial Round 3: Tee times, pairings, TV info

Two-time major winner Martin Kaymer is among a group of three players tied for the lead entering Round 3 of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village.

Kaymer, Troy Merritt and Kyoung-Hoon Lee are in front at 9 under, but Jordan Spieth is just one shot back at 8 under following a 2-under 70 in Round 2.

Adam Scott and Rickie Fowler are also just two shots off the lead at 7 under, and we should see plenty of action on moving day Saturday in Round 3 of the Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio.

Here is the leaderboard. Below are the Round 3 tee times for the Memorial Tournament Saturday.

Round 3 Tee times

Tee time Players 8:10 a.m. Norman Xiong 8:15 a.m. Adam Schenk, Pat Perez 8:24 a.m. Steve Stricker, Boo Weekly 8:33 a.m. Luke Donald, Adam Hadwin 8:42 a.m. David Lingmerth, J.T. Poston 8:51 a.m. Rory Sabbatini, Jason Kokrak 9 a.m. Lucas Glover, Bryson DeChambeau 9:09 a.m. Shubhankar Sharma, Peter Malnati 9:18 a.m. Byeong Hun An, Joost Luiten 9:27 a.m. Matthew Fitzpatrick, Brendan Steele 9:36 a.m. Tyrrell Hatton, Rafa Cabrera Bello 9:45 a.m. Anirban Lahiri, Ted Potter Jr. 9:55 a.m. Joaquin Niemann, Scott Stallings 10:05 a.m. Brian Stuard, Alex Noren 10:15 a.m. K.J. Choi, Louis Oosthuizen 10:25 a.m. Aaron Baddeley, Abraham Ancer 10:35 a.m. Tiger Woods, Ryan Armour 10:45 a.m. Joel Dahmen, Max Homa 10:55 a.m. Kevin Kisner, Nick Watney 11:05 a.m. Michael Thompson, Keith Mitchell 11:15 a.m. Matt Jones, Sungjae Im 11:25 a.m. Corey Conners, Russell Knox 11:35 a.m. Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Jason Dufner 11:45 a.m. Hideki Matsuyama, Haotong Li 11:55 a.m. Billy Horschel, Jim Furyk 12:05 p.m. Henrik Stenson, David Lipsky 12:15 p.m. Ryan Moore, Gary Woodland 12:25 p.m. Kevin Streelman, Brian Harman 12:35 p.m. Xander Schauffele, Sam Ryder 12:45 p.m. Vaughn Taylor, Si Woo Kim 12:55 p.m. Austin Cook, Justin Rose 1:05 p.m. Danny Willett, Marc Leishman 1:15 p.m. Rickie Fowler, Andrew Putnam 1:25 p.m. Emiliano Grillo, Adam Scott 1:35 p.m. Bud Cauley, Patrick Cantlay 1:45 p.m. Martin Kaymer, Jordan Spieth 1:55 p.m. Troy Merritt, Kyoung-Hoon Lee

Memorial on TV, online

(All Times Eastern)

Saturday

Golf Channel: 12:30 – 2:45 p.m.

CBS: 3 – 6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. (featured groups); 3 – 6 p.m. (featured holes)

PGA Tour Radio: 1 – 6 p.m. (XM 92/Sirius 208)