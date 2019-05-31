Premium club fitting = Instant success

8 of 9 golfers tested added an average of 21 yard off the tee

ith advances in club technology, most golfers could easily hit the ball farther and more accurately if they were using properly fit clubs. Yet a Golf Magazine study found that 90 percent of U.S. golfers might be playing with improperly fit clubs.

“It never ceases to amaze me that golfers buy clubs off the shelf and assume they’re right for them,” says world-renowned instructor David Leadbetter. “Whether you’re a great golfer or a casual one, getting a custom club fitting is one of the quickest ways to improve your game.”

Most golf retailers use fitting carts provided by club manufacturers. While they offer options, golfers are unable to mix-and-match across carts to determine their ideal combinations. However, Club Champion has a unique coupling system that allows for the combination of any head with any shaft. Because of this, Club Champion can deliver a Tour-quality fitting that it says produces longer, more accurate shots with a nearly 100 percent satisfaction rate from its customers.

The company’s approach is unbiased in that no specific vendor is promoted. In fact, Club Champion offers hundreds of shafts, many not available through most other fitters and retailers. The goal—find the best combination of components to lower a golfer’s scores. In addition to its unrivaled selection of combinations—more than 35,000—Club Champion stands out because its clubs are built in-house to exacting tolerances on variables such as swingweight, length, lie and flex, which can alter performance. The company even calibrates their loft, lie, and swingweight machines in every studio with those in their 15,000 square foot build shop, so you can be sure the club you hit in their fitting bay is the same club you purchase.

“Club Champion truly is one of the most innovative club fitters in the business. They provide a consumer experience that is undeniably helpful for all golfers to play better. We couldn’t be more thrilled with our partnership with Club Champion.” —David Abeles, CEO TaylorMade Golf

The approach seems to be effective. A Golf Digest study found that eight out of nine Club Champion custom-fit golfers lowered their scores by as much as six strokes per round and added as many as 21 yards off the tee.

Frank D’Angelo (Malvern, PA) reveals, “I was a 12 index before I went to Club Champion and I’ve shaved about six shots off my handicap. It’s a premium store and you get premium service.”

Numerous PGA Tour players have been fit at Club Champion. PGA Tour Veteran Jay Williamson explains. “I had access to every brand of shaft and head, but never understood what they did for me. I couldn’t experiment like I do at Club Champion.” Williamson notes that his custom-fit clubs, featuring the newest components and created with the most advanced fitting technology, have added an average of 15 yards to his driving statistics.

There isn’t anyone who can’t benefit from club fitting. With the advances in custom fitting technologies to optimize your equipment, everybody can achieve more distance. At Club Champion, you get a truly professional fitting. They can actually prove it works. For somebody not to take advantage of Club Champion’s expertise, they’re just wasting a tremendous opportunity.” —Hank Haney, Golf Digest top 10 instructor

Jordan Spieth, a three-time Major champion and Club Champion ambassador commented, “I know how important it is to have properly fitted equipment. I’m excited to partner with Club Champion because they really do provide a true Tour-level experience that I am confident will help golfers improve their game and have more fun on the course.”

While anyone can benefit from premium club fitting, it’s especially helpful for the golfer who wants to optimize performance. Gary Lichenstien, who was fit with a TaylorMade driver and Callaway irons, says, “My distance off the tees has increased by 20 yards consistently, on occasion even more. My average score has dropped about four to five strokes on average. I feel over time, I can still pick up a few more strokes,” he adds.

Its experience and know-how in combining these intricate parts together are what separates Club Champion from its competition. Chuck Thiry, vice president of strategic partnerships at Cleveland Golf says, “In our experience, Club Champion represents the finest in the art of club fitting and building. We are confident that Club Champion will fit, service and support the most discerning golfers at the highest possible levels.”

Whether a golfer is looking to buy new clubs or just upgrade his or her current set, Club Champion guarantees that an investment in premium club fitting will improve his or her game. Fittings range from $80 for wedges to $350 for an entire bag. At Club Champion, you don’t just buy clubs, you buy guaranteed improvement!

For more information or to book a fitting at one of Club Champion’s more than 60 fitting studios across the country, visit clubchampiongolf.com or call 888-893-5521.

clubchampiongolf.com

©2019 Club Champion All Rights Reserved.