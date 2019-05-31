Tiger Woods: Hank Haney got what he deserved

DUBLIN, Ohio – Tiger Woods said the suspension of his former coach, Hank Haney, who made insensitive and dismissive remarks about professional women’s golf on his radio show, was justified.

“He deserved it,” Woods said Friday following his second round in the Memorial at Muirfield Village. “Just can’t look at life like that.”

Haney faced backlash after an exchange on his show Wednesday on SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio with co-host Steve Johnson.

“This week is the 74th U.S. Women’s Open, Hank,” Johnson said.

“Oh, it is? I’m gonna predict a Korean,” Haney said.

Johnson, laughing, responded, “OK, that’s a pretty safe bet.”

“I couldn’t name you six players on the LPGA Tour,” Haney said. “Maybe I could. Well … I’d go with Lee. If I didn’t have to name a first name, I’d get a bunch of them right.”

“We’ve got six Lees,” Johnson said.

“Honestly, Michelle Wie is hurt,” Haney said. “I don’t know that many. Where are they playing, by the way?”

Haney was suspended at the PGA Tour’s instruction, according to a joint statement from the Tour and SiriusXM posted on Twitter on Thursday evening. The statement also had an apology from Haney, who said he accepted the suspension.

“He obviously said what he meant, and he got what he deserved,” Woods said.