Tiger Woods on to the weekend after even-par 72 Friday at the Memorial

Tiger Woods shot even-par 72 and squandered his chances at a serious run with a late double bogey Friday in Round 2 of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village.

Woods was at 4 under par and climbing up the leaderboard through 14 holes, in good position at No. 15. He had just 250 yards remaining for his second shot into the par-5 15th and blasted a 5-wood way left, into thick rough above the green.

It took him three shots from there to actually reach the green, at which point he faced a 4-footer for bogey. That putt lipped out and left Woods with a stunning double bogey, dropping him back to even par on the round and putting a serious damper on the afternoon.

It was Woods’ first bogey since he made a five at the par-4 opener. From there he added three birdies, first at the par-5 seventh hole and again at the par-5 11th.

Woods was fighting it off the tee early, but he ultimately settled in and started peppering fairways consistently throughout the afternoon. Nothing about the game looked particularly great, but there weren’t any glaring weaknesses either. The golf was consistent and good enough to move up the leaderboard until the errant approach shot at 15.

Things really got going in the right direction after he bombed a 22-footer in for birdie at the par-4 13th hole. That got him to T-16 overall and 3 under overall, looking poised to make a serious run entering the weekend.

Woods finished his round eight shots off the lead but safely on the proper side of the cut line, and he’ll be back at it early Saturday in Round 3.