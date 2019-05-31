Tiger Tracker: Follow Tiger Woods shot-by-shot in Round 2 of the Memorial Tournament

Tiger Woods is looking to make a move Friday in Round 2 and put himself in position to contend over the weekend at the Memorial Tournament.

We’ll be following Woods the entire round for shot-by-shot updates and analysis once the round gets underway. Follow along below.

Hole 2: Par 4, 444 yards

OFF THE TEE (1:35 p.m.): Another 3-wood and another foul ball, this one way left of the fairway. Even worse than the opening tee shot. Didn’t expect this after Thursday, he was money off the tee throughout the entire opening round. But that’s golf. Gonna need to straighten that out in a hurry here.

APPROACH SHOT:

Hole 1: Par 4, 452 yards

OFF THE TEE (1:19 p.m.): Swing looked smooth with the 3-wood but didn’t get the result he was hoping for. Ball drifted well left of the fairway into the gallery, and he’ll still have 176 yards to get home from there. Not an ideal start.

APPROACH SHOT (1:23 p.m.): Yikes. Smacked his iron shaft pretty hard against a tree and that couldn’t have felt good on the hands. But the end result was actually decent, ball just in front of the green and shouldn’t have any trouble making par from there.

AROUND THE GREEN (1:27 p.m.): Went with a putter from the front of the green and gave it a run, little too much mustard on that one though. Maybe 7-8 feet past the hole and he’ll need to make that coming back to avoid an opening bogey.

ON THE GREEN (1:31 p.m.): Lipped out the 6-foot par try and that’s not how you want to start the day. Bogey at the first.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 over thru 1 (1 under overall)

Pre-round

Tiger Woods is looking to keep moving up the leaderboard in Round 2 of the Memorial Tournament after shooting a solid 2-under 70 Thursday at Muirfield Village.

Woods made birdie on two of his last three holes to finish strong and is back at it for the second round at 1:16 p.m. alongside Justin Rose and Bryson DeChambeau. The group was put on the clock for much of the round on Thursday, with DeChambeau receiving an additional bad time, so pace of play will be something to keep an eye on Friday as well.