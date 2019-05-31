WATCH: Wild video shows lightning strike a tree at U.S. Women's Open

The second round of the 2019 U.S. Women’s Open was in a weather delay Friday when lightning struck a tree between the 18th and 11th holes at the Country Club of Charleston.

No one was injured according to the USGA, but you can see just how powerful this storm was with the scary video of lightning hitting the tree below.

Scary scene during the weather delay at the #USWomensOpen. Players and fans are safe, and play is about to resume. pic.twitter.com/wAW3ivGjKv — USGA (@USGA) May 31, 2019

Play resumed at 6:45 p.m. EDT once the storms had cleared. Another video from the LPGA below shows what kind of damage that tree took from the strike.

The ⚡️did a number on this tree and the ground below.#USWomensOpen pic.twitter.com/sQQYHgDdwV — LPGA (@LPGA) May 31, 2019

LPGA Hall-of-Famer Beth Daniel chimed in with another photo and a solid golf joke after learning that everyone in the area was safe.

This is scary stuff but I have heard that no one was hurt. This strike was just to the left of #11 green and shows that even God can’t hit the 11th green! # thankfuleveryoneisok https://t.co/FdyuJfqXGX — Beth Daniel (@bethdanielBMFD) May 31, 2019

Jessica Korda is currently tied for the U.S. Women’s Open lead at 5 under, as a number of players will need to finish their second round on Saturday morning due to the weather delay.