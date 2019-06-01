Family rallies around Maria Fassi as she makes cut at U.S. Women's Open

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Maria Fassi woke up at 4:30 a.m. on Saturday with one goal: make the cut. The 2019 NCAA champion needed to par the last three holes to keep her first week as a professional alive. The aggressive player didn’t particularly enjoy playing for pars, but she got the job done, making the cut on the number. Fassi, 21, did feel a bit of nerves on that last tap-in.

“It was like a 1-foot putt, and I was like, OK, this better not break anywhere,” she said, laughing. “So I was nervous there. But otherwise, it’s just like any other tournament.”

After a quick turnaround, Fassi was back out for her third round alongside Maria Torres and soon rocketed up the leaderboard at the 74th U.S. Women’s Open.

In front of a generous crowd, Fassi carded a 3-under 68 to jump into the top 25 at even-par 213 as the leaders teed off at the Country Club of Charleston. Fans were on hand at 7:15 a.m. when she re-started Round 2 and lined up after her third round to get selfies and autographs from the Augusta National Women’s Amateur star. At the end of the line stood her loved ones, ready for a family portrait.

“I think my family is key in all of my success,” said Fassi, whose parents and three brothers are all on hand. “Getting all my family members to be out here this week with me is very special. We don’t get a lot of time together, the six of us, so it’s nice to have some quality time with them and, of course, to share my first professional start.

“I made the cut and played good golf today as well. As you can hear, they’re pretty loud so that’s always fun. I think it just makes it way more special.”

Fassi said a couple bad breaks in the first two rounds coupled with a cold putter kept her from building any momentum. Four birdies in a four-hole stretch in Round 3, however, turned it around.

“I’ve been pretty solid, I think, overall,” said Fassi when asked how she’d rate her start as a pro. “I’ve made a few mistakes that I would love to take back, but I’ve also made great shots and really good saves.”