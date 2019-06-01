Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Memorial final round: Tee times, pairings, TV info

By June 1, 2019 7:09 pm

Martin Kaymer takes a two-shot lead into Sunday’s final round at the Memorial Tournament. The two-time major winner is looking for his first victory since the 2014 U.S. Open and his first top-10 finish since the 2017 Honda Classic.

Here is the leaderboard. Below are the final-round tee times for the Memorial Tournament Sunday at Muirfield Village.

Round 4 Tee times

Tee time Players
8 a.m. Boo Weekly
8:05 a.m. K.J. Choi, Norman Xiong
8:14 a.m. Joel Dahmen, Ted Potter Jr.
8:23 a.m. Abraham Ancer, Brendan Steele
8:32 a.m. Matthew Fitzpatrick, Anirban Lahiri
8:41 a.m. Adam Hadwin, Joost Luiten
8:50 a.m. a.m. Rafa Cabrera Bello, Sungjae Im
9 a.m. Adam Schenk, Bryson DeChambeau
9:10 a.m. Jim Furyk, David Lipsky
9:20 a.m. Scott Stallings, Max Homa
9:30 a.m. J.T. Poston, Jason Kokrak
9:40 a.m. Pat Perez, David Lingmerth
9:50 a.m. Ryan Moore, Si Woo Kim
10 a.m. Haotong Li, Henrik Stenson
10:10 a.m. Kevin Kisner, Corey Conners
10:20 a.m. Austin Cook, Tyrrell Hatton
10:30 a.m. Gary Woodland, Sam Ryder
10:40 a.m. Brian Stuard, Louis Oosthuizen
10:50 a.m. Rory Sabbatini, Byeong Hun An
11 a.m. Michael Thompson, Russell Knox
11:10 a.m. Peter Malnati, Ryan Armour
11:20 a.m. Lucas Glover, Shubhankar Sharma
11:30 a.m. Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Andrew Putnam
11:40 a.m. Tiger Woods, Keith Mitchell
11:50 a.m. Steve Stricker, Alex Noren
12 p.m. Xander Schauffele, Vaughn Taylor
12:10 p.m. Billy Horschel, Brian Harman
12:20 p.m. Nick Watney, Matt Jones
12:30 p.m. Danny Willett, Joaquin Niemann
12:40 p.m. Luke Donald, Aaron Baddeley
12:50 p.m. Rickie Fowler, Troy Merritt
1 p.m. Kevin Streelman, Justin Rose
1:10 p.m. Emiliano Grillo, Jason Dufner
1:20 p.m. Bud Cauley, Kyoung-Hoon Lee
1:30 p.m. Jordan Spieth, Marc Leishman
1:40 p.m. Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Cantlay
1:50 p.m. Martin Kaymer, Adam Scott

Memorial on TV, online

Sunday

Golf Channel: Noon – 2:15 p.m.
CBS: 2:30 – 6 p.m.
PGA Tour Live: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. (featured groups); 2:30 – 6 p.m. (featured holes)
PGA Tour Radio: 1 – 6 p.m. (XM 92/Sirius 208)

