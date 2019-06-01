Memorial final round: Tee times, pairings, TV info

Martin Kaymer takes a two-shot lead into Sunday’s final round at the Memorial Tournament. The two-time major winner is looking for his first victory since the 2014 U.S. Open and his first top-10 finish since the 2017 Honda Classic.

Here is the leaderboard. Below are the final-round tee times for the Memorial Tournament Sunday at Muirfield Village.

Round 4 Tee times

Tee time Players 8 a.m. Boo Weekly 8:05 a.m. K.J. Choi, Norman Xiong 8:14 a.m. Joel Dahmen, Ted Potter Jr. 8:23 a.m. Abraham Ancer, Brendan Steele 8:32 a.m. Matthew Fitzpatrick, Anirban Lahiri 8:41 a.m. Adam Hadwin, Joost Luiten 8:50 a.m. a.m. Rafa Cabrera Bello, Sungjae Im 9 a.m. Adam Schenk, Bryson DeChambeau 9:10 a.m. Jim Furyk, David Lipsky 9:20 a.m. Scott Stallings, Max Homa 9:30 a.m. J.T. Poston, Jason Kokrak 9:40 a.m. Pat Perez, David Lingmerth 9:50 a.m. Ryan Moore, Si Woo Kim 10 a.m. Haotong Li, Henrik Stenson 10:10 a.m. Kevin Kisner, Corey Conners 10:20 a.m. Austin Cook, Tyrrell Hatton 10:30 a.m. Gary Woodland, Sam Ryder 10:40 a.m. Brian Stuard, Louis Oosthuizen 10:50 a.m. Rory Sabbatini, Byeong Hun An 11 a.m. Michael Thompson, Russell Knox 11:10 a.m. Peter Malnati, Ryan Armour 11:20 a.m. Lucas Glover, Shubhankar Sharma 11:30 a.m. Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Andrew Putnam 11:40 a.m. Tiger Woods, Keith Mitchell 11:50 a.m. Steve Stricker, Alex Noren 12 p.m. Xander Schauffele, Vaughn Taylor 12:10 p.m. Billy Horschel, Brian Harman 12:20 p.m. Nick Watney, Matt Jones 12:30 p.m. Danny Willett, Joaquin Niemann 12:40 p.m. Luke Donald, Aaron Baddeley 12:50 p.m. Rickie Fowler, Troy Merritt 1 p.m. Kevin Streelman, Justin Rose 1:10 p.m. Emiliano Grillo, Jason Dufner 1:20 p.m. Bud Cauley, Kyoung-Hoon Lee 1:30 p.m. Jordan Spieth, Marc Leishman 1:40 p.m. Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Cantlay 1:50 p.m. Martin Kaymer, Adam Scott

Memorial on TV, online

Sunday

Golf Channel: Noon – 2:15 p.m.

CBS: 2:30 – 6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. (featured groups); 2:30 – 6 p.m. (featured holes)

PGA Tour Radio: 1 – 6 p.m. (XM 92/Sirius 208)