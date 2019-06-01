Memorial final round: Tee times, pairings, TV info

Martin Kaymer takes a two-shot lead into Sunday’s final round at the Memorial Tournament. The two-time major winner is looking for his first victory since the 2014 U.S. Open and his first top-10 finish since the 2017 Honda Classic.
Here is the leaderboard. Below are the final-round tee times for the Memorial Tournament Sunday at Muirfield Village.
Round 4 Tee times
|Tee time
|Players
|8 a.m.
|Boo Weekly
|8:05 a.m.
|K.J. Choi, Norman Xiong
|8:14 a.m.
|Joel Dahmen, Ted Potter Jr.
|8:23 a.m.
|Abraham Ancer, Brendan Steele
|8:32 a.m.
|Matthew Fitzpatrick, Anirban Lahiri
|8:41 a.m.
|Adam Hadwin, Joost Luiten
|8:50 a.m. a.m.
|Rafa Cabrera Bello, Sungjae Im
|9 a.m.
|Adam Schenk, Bryson DeChambeau
|9:10 a.m.
|Jim Furyk, David Lipsky
|9:20 a.m.
|Scott Stallings, Max Homa
|9:30 a.m.
|J.T. Poston, Jason Kokrak
|9:40 a.m.
|Pat Perez, David Lingmerth
|9:50 a.m.
|Ryan Moore, Si Woo Kim
|10 a.m.
|Haotong Li, Henrik Stenson
|10:10 a.m.
|Kevin Kisner, Corey Conners
|10:20 a.m.
|Austin Cook, Tyrrell Hatton
|10:30 a.m.
|Gary Woodland, Sam Ryder
|10:40 a.m.
|Brian Stuard, Louis Oosthuizen
|10:50 a.m.
|Rory Sabbatini, Byeong Hun An
|11 a.m.
|Michael Thompson, Russell Knox
|11:10 a.m.
|Peter Malnati, Ryan Armour
|11:20 a.m.
|Lucas Glover, Shubhankar Sharma
|11:30 a.m.
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Andrew Putnam
|11:40 a.m.
|Tiger Woods, Keith Mitchell
|11:50 a.m.
|Steve Stricker, Alex Noren
|12 p.m.
|Xander Schauffele, Vaughn Taylor
|12:10 p.m.
|Billy Horschel, Brian Harman
|12:20 p.m.
|Nick Watney, Matt Jones
|12:30 p.m.
|Danny Willett, Joaquin Niemann
|12:40 p.m.
|Luke Donald, Aaron Baddeley
|12:50 p.m.
|Rickie Fowler, Troy Merritt
|1 p.m.
|Kevin Streelman, Justin Rose
|1:10 p.m.
|Emiliano Grillo, Jason Dufner
|1:20 p.m.
|Bud Cauley, Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|1:30 p.m.
|Jordan Spieth, Marc Leishman
|1:40 p.m.
|Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Cantlay
|1:50 p.m.
|Martin Kaymer, Adam Scott
Memorial on TV, online
Sunday
Golf Channel: Noon – 2:15 p.m.
CBS: 2:30 – 6 p.m.
PGA Tour Live: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. (featured groups); 2:30 – 6 p.m. (featured holes)
PGA Tour Radio: 1 – 6 p.m. (XM 92/Sirius 208)
Comments