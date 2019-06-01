The Memorial Tournament Round 3 Live Blog: Updates from Muirfield

Play at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio resumes Saturday with Round 3 of the Memorial Tournament.

Troy Merritt, Kyoung-Hoon Lee and Martin Kaymer sit in a three-way tie for the lead at 9 under entering the third round. The leaders are one stroke ahead of Jordan Spieth in fourth. Spieth shot an opening-round 66 followed by a 70 on Friday. He has eight total birdies, two bogeys and an eagle through 36 holes.

Among the highest-ranked players in the field, World No. 10 Rickie Fowler is T-5 at 7 under after shooting a 68 on Friday. World No. 9 Xander Schauffele is T-15 at 5 under and No. 22 Gary Woodland is T-18 at 4 under.

Notable players to miss the cut after the second round are Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, Jason Day, Justin Thomas, Matt Kuchar and Tony Finau. McIlroy, World No. 4, shot a 75 Thursday with two double bogeys and ended up missing the cut by one stroke.

Follow our live blog here all day with the latest from Muirfield Village.

8:10 a.m.: Play begins

How to watch every moment of The Memorial Tournament week.

Memorial Tournament TV, Online

Saturday

Golf Channel: 12:30 – 2:45 p.m.

CBS: 3 – 6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. (featured groups); 3 – 6 p.m. (featured holes)

PGA Tour Radio: 1 – 6 p.m. (XM 92/Sirius 208)

