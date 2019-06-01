Tiger Tracker: Tiger Woods is on fire early in Round 3 of the Memorial

Tiger Woods’ third round at the Memorial Tournament is underway. We’ll be tracking all the action with live shot-by-shot updates and analysis. Follow along below.

Hole 7: Par 5, 559 yards

OFF THE TEE (11:55 a.m.): Needs the big stick on this one with a hurting wind and he crushes it up the left side of the fairway. Good spot to be in and Woods stays on cruise control with another birdie chance coming up.

APPROACH SHOT (12:01 p.m.): Just a layup from 284 yards out and puts it in a good position, leaving 93 yards for his third shot. Should be able to dial something in here.

THIRD SHOT (12:05 p.m.): Another beauty with a wedge, leaves himself a birdie chance from what looks like inside 10 feet. Totally in control of his golf ball so far this morning.

ON THE GREEN:

Hole 6: Par 4, 443 yards

OFF THE TEE (11:41 a.m.): First driver of the day and it’s a good one. Hugs the left side of the fairway with a little bit of fade, lands safely in the fairway. Woods’ caddie Joe LaCava often says he’s thinking birdie every time Tiger’s in the fairway because he’s so good with his irons. Giving himself plenty of chances to do that early today.

APPROACH SHOT (11:47 a.m.): Had 160 yards to the hole and lands it long, but the ball trickles back to a really good position. Maybe 10-12 feet for birdie from there. Wouldn’t be surprised to see him make this given how locked in he’s looked around the greens early today. Looking like a guy who’s ready for Pebble.

ON THE GREEN (11:52 a.m.): No dice. Had 16 feet left for birdie and missed it below the hole, that was a quick one. But it’s another tap-in par and no harm done on what’s shaping up to be a special round.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 3 under thru 6 (5 under overall)

Hole 5: Par 5, 506 yards

OFF THE TEE (11:26 a.m.): Can’t hit it any straighter than that. Fairway wood gets an immediate twirl from Tiger and he’s safely in the fairway, definitely going for the green in two. Another birdie here seems likely.

APPROACH SHOT (11:31 a.m.): Tiger is FEELING it. Had 3-iron from 237 yards out and puts it on a great line right at the flag. Lands all over it and scoots past the pin, we’re looking at a makable eagle putt from there and a chance to get to 4 under through 5 holes. Some kind of start brewing here.

ON THE GREEN (11:37 a.m.): Ouch. Eagle putt looked good but lipped out right at the end, settles for a tap-in birdie. Seems like he’s been confident with the putter all week, believe that’s three or four lip-outs already the past few days. Regardless, another birdie and we’re cruising.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 3 under thru 5 (5 under overall)

Hole 4: Par 3, 199 yards

OFF THE TEE (11:16 a.m.): Not bad at all. Sent it on a good line and safely finds the green, leaves about 20 feet for birdie. Tiger’s been pretty cautious on the short ones and it’s paying off – He’s 1-under on the par-3s so far this week.

ON THE GREEN (11:21 a.m.): Geez, nearly drained that one too. Tough, quick putt with a late break and he buzzed tower just on the right side of the cup. Great roll, tap-in par. Onward.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 2 under thru 4 (4 under overall)

Hole 3: Par 4, 406 yards

OFF THE TEE (11:02 a.m.): Going with less than driver and he loves it. Small club twirl, quick tee pick-up and we’re off and running. Should have a good chance to put something close here. We’re digging this start.

APPROACH SHOT (11:08 a.m.): Sand wedge from 127 yards and that is absolutely pure. Landed it just above the left side of the cup and spun it back to hole-high. Honestly looks like a tap-in birdie from there. Some kind of start we’re having here at Muirfield.

ON THE GREEN (11:12 a.m.): Takes care of business and taps that in for an easy birdie. You don’t want to miss the rest of this round.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 2 under thru 3 (4 under overall)

Hole 2: Par 4, 442 yards

OFF THE TEE (10:49 a.m.): Not the best with a 5-wood, hugged the left side of the fairway the whole way and ball ends up in the rough. Looks like a tree might interfere with the approach shot but we’ll see what Tiger can come up with. In the meantime, enjoy the video of that opening birdie.

APPROACH SHOT (10:54 a.m.): Tree wasn’t blocking the ball flight but it created serious problems with his stance and follow-through. Figured out how to take a swipe at it and sent a low runner toward the green, looks like it ended up short in a greenside bunker. Worked out pretty well for him on the first hole.

AROUND THE GREEN (10:57 a.m.): WOW. That came about a half-inch from dropping again. Holy cow we were close to total pandemonium there, great shot from the bunker that he was able to get some spin on and nearly drop. Just tapped in for bar and we’ve seen more excitement the past two holes than the previous two rounds combined.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 under thru 2 (3 under overall)

Memorial Tournament Round 3

Hole 1: Par 4, 466 yards

OFF THE TEE (10:35 a.m.): Tiger gets the party started with a 5-wood and it’s perfect. Starting the morning from the short stuff after struggling off the tee to start Friday’s round. Good sign.

APPROACH SHOT (10:40 a.m.): Well that one hurts. Short discussion about taking 8 or 9 iron from about 175 yards out and looks like he made the wrong choice. Full 9 iron and swing looked good, but it’s short of the green and he’ll be trying to get up and down for par from there.

AROUND THE GREEN (10:45 a.m.): Hey Hey!! Tiger just holed out from the bunker for an opening birdie! How ’bout that? Might want to pay attention today if that’s how things are gonna go.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 under thru 1 (3 under overall)

Pre-Round

Tiger Woods is back at it for Round 3 Saturday morning after an even-par 72 Friday at the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village.

Woods was cruising along at 4 under for the week before a double-bogey 7 at the par-5 15th put a damper on his second round. He enters Saturday’s third round at 2 under and seven shots behind co-leaders Martin Kaymer, Troy Merritt and Kyoung-Hoon Lee.

He’ll be teeing off alongside Ryan Armour at 10:35 a.m. Saturday for Round 3, and we’ll be following all the action with live shot-by-shot updates and analysis.