Tiger Woods squanders hot start with late mistakes in Round 3 at Memorial

Tiger Woods shot a disappointing 2-under 70 Saturday after looking poised to shoot something in the low-to-mid 60s in Round 3 of the Memorial Tournament.

Woods got off to an extremely hot start with birdies on three of his first five holes and got all the way up to T-10 on the leaderboard early.

He holed out from a greenside bunker to birdie the first hole and nearly did so again at the second. Woods kept at it at the par-4 third, where he stuck a wedge to just two feet for another tap-in birdie.

Woods added another birdie at the par-5 fifth, and the possibilities were endless after he rolled in another 7-footer for birdie at the par-4 seventh hole. That got Woods to 4 under for the day, 6 under overall and just three shots off the lead.

The troubles started at the par-4 10th hole, where Woods’ drive ended up in a fairway bunker. He failed to advance the ball on his first shot as it hit the lip of the bunker and rolled back down to his feet. All Woods could do was punch out from there for his third shot, and he ended up with yet another costly double bogey. Woods was cruising along in Round 2 before a stunning double-bogey at the par-5 15th hole put a damper on things.

He fell back to 1 under on the day in Round 3 after another bogey at the par-4 14th but quickly got back to work in the closing stretch.

Woods dropped a 15-footer for birdie at 15 and stuck his tee shot close at the par-3 16th for back-to-back birdies. He ended things on a down note with a bogey at 18 after failing to get up and down from the rough.

Woods will get back at it for Sunday’s final round, his last competitive loop ahead of this month’s U.S. Open at Pebble Beach.