Coming Up: PGA Tour heads back to Canada this week

PGA Tour

What: RBC Canadian Open

When: June 6-9

Where: Hamilton Golf & Country Club, Hamilton, Ont.

Who: Defending Champion – Dustin Johnson

LPGA

What: ShopRite LPGA Classic

When; June 7-9

Where: Seaview Hotel and Golf Club, Galloway, N.J.

Who: Defending Champion – Annie Park

PGA Tour Champions

What: Mastercard Japan Championship

When: June 7-9

Where: Narita Golf Club, Chiba, Japan

Who: Defending Champion: Colin Montgomerie

Web.com Tour

What: BMW Charity Pro-Am

When: June 6-9

Where: Thornblade Club, Greer, S.C. & The Cliffs Valley – Travelers Rest, S.C.

Who: Defending Champion: Michael Arnaud