Lydia Ko aces toughest hole at the U.S. Women's Open

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The par-3 11th has been ranked the most difficult hole all week at the Country Club of Charleston. Giving up only 29 birdies in the first three rounds, the reverse Redan hole has an overall scoring average of 3.45.

So what did Lydia Ko do on Sunday at the U.S. Women’s Open? She aced it.

“Beer’s on me,” Ko told the media after her round. “Maybe beer after the tournament because everyone’s supposed to be working right now.”

Tournament officials moved up the tee 30 yards on Sunday. Ko drew a 6-iron from 159 yards.

“My putts weren’t lipping in,” said Ko, “so it’s good to see my 6-iron lipping in.”

The Kiwi closed with an even-par 71 finish in the middle of the pack.

Her first hole-in-one in competition came at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

“I’m like, maybe I should go for the career grand slam holes-in-one or something,” said Ko. “My goal is career grand slam. But career grand slam hole-in-one, I don’t know if anyone’s done that.”