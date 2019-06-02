PGA Tour, LPGA, Euro: Who's up, who's down and what's next for Patrick Cantlay?

Each week we take a look at four players on each of the major tours in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings, which will be updated on Monday, June 3, 2019.

PGA Tour

2 up

Patrick Cantlay

Memorial winner is on an absolute tear and has been building to a marquee victory like this. Not counting the team-format Zurich Classic, his last four starts have resulted in a T-9 at the Masters, T-3 at the RBC Heritage, T-3 at the PGA Championship and the victory at Muirfield. You can bet he’ll be ready to go at Pebble Beach for the U.S. Open, where he should be seriously considered among the favorites.

SCORES: The Memorial | Final money

Tiger Woods

Pretty much the exact opposite of what we saw from Woods at the PGA Championship. He looked refreshed and totally prepared, as if the Masters celebration is finally over and it’s time to move on. He finished T-9 thanks to a 5-under 67 Sunday and totally changed the narrative looking ahead to Pebble Beach, as Woods looked sharp and ready to go for the U.S. Open in less than two weeks.

2 down

Justin Thomas

Thomas fell flat in his first start since the Masters after missing the PGA Championship due to a lingering wrist injury. He still had a decent chance to make the cut through 11 holes in Round 2 but fell apart down the stretch with two double bogeys and one triple bogey over his last seven holes. It resulted in his first missed cut at a regular Tour stop since the 2017 Quicken Loans National, and he’ll need to shake off the rust in a hurry ahead of the U.S. Open.

Cameron Champ

Heavy-hitting rookie had a great fall and won the Sanderson Farms Championship, but he’s been struggling ever since the Florida swing. His early exit at the Memorial Tournament makes it six missed cuts over his last eight starts, with nothing better than a T-28 since the Sentry Tournament of Champions in January.

LPGA

2 up

Gerina Piller

Best start by a mile since taking off 1 year, 3 months and 9 days between tournaments for the birth of her son A.J. Five missed cuts in eight starts prior to making a run at the U.S. Women’s Open, ultimately carding a 68 to finish tied for fifth. No matter how much you prepare, Piller said, nothing can imitate tournament golf. Charleston provided a huge confidence boost.

SCORES: U.S. Women’s Open | Final stats

Yu Liu

Playing in her first U.S. Women’s Open, the former Duke player found herself in the final group of a major alongside former teammate Celine Boutier. Got off to a rough start on Sunday but a share of fifth and the experience coming down the stretch should pay off soon.

2 down

In Gee Chun

A missed cut in Charleston is her third in the past six events. Made only two birdies for the week at the USWO, an event she won four years ago in her championship debut. Two-time major winner has yet to contend all season. Ranks 49th in greens in regulation for the year.

Emma Talley

Disappointing week at the Country Club of Charleston, site of Talley’s 2013 U.S. Women’s Amateur run. Missed the cut after a second-round 77. Working on getting more structured with her practice time and focus.

European Tour

Two up

Martin Kaymer

The 34-year-old ran out of steam and couldn’t hold his 54-hold lead at the Memorial, but a solo-third finish is his best result on Tour since 2014. The two-time major winner and former World No. 1 has seen some serious lows in recent years, and it’s easy to forget just how much promise he held early in his career. Here’s hoping this was a sign of more good things to come.

Guido Migliozzi

The 22-year-old Italian picked up his second win of the season at the Belgian Knockout. Migliozzi, who also won the Kenyan Open in March, is off to stellar start in his debut season and looks poised to keep adding titles to his resume.

Two down

Rory McIlroy

Seemed like everyone’s favorite to win the Memorial at Muirfield Village, but McIlroy wasn’t even around for the weekend. Doomed by an opening-round 75, it was his first missed cut stateside since the 2018 U.S. Open and came at a time when his game looked to be firing on all cylinders. Not the most promising sign with this year’s U.S. Open at Pebble Beach coming up next.

Matthew Fitzpatrick

Shot 74-75 over the weekend for a disappointing T-68 finish at Muirfield. Looked to be in place to make a run this summer after runner-up finish at Bay Hill, but there’s not much to show for the seven starts since aside from a T-21 at the Masters. Fitzpatrick has tons of talent at age 24, but we’re still waiting for him to follow up on his run of success from back-to-back European Masters victories in 2017-18.