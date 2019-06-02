Golf Scoreboard: May 27 - June 2

Digital Edition
Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports

By June 2, 2019 7:00 pm

By: |

Here is a look at scores, statistics and rankings from the week in golf:

PGA Tour

Memorial Tournament 

Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio, May 30 – June 3

Winner: Patrick Cantlay | Full results, earnings

 

USGA

U.S. Women’s Open

Country Club of Charleston, Charleston, S.C., May 30 – June 3

Winner: Jeongeun Lee6 | Full results, earnings

 

European Tour

Belgian Knockout

Rinkven International Golf Club, Antwerp, Belgium, May 30 – June 3

Winner: Guido Migliozzi  | Full results, earnings

 

Web.com Tour

REX Hospital Open

The Country Club at Wakefield Plantation, Raleigh, N.C., May 30 – June 3

Winner: Sebastian Cappelen   | Full results, earnings

 

PGA Tour Champions

Principal Charity Classic

Wakonda Golf Course, Des Moines, Iowa, May 31 – June 3

Winner: Kevin Sutherland  | Full results, earnings

Standings

Money leaders

Rankings

