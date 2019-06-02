Golf Scoreboard: May 27 - June 2

Here is a look at scores, statistics and rankings from the week in golf:
PGA Tour
Memorial Tournament
Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio, May 30 – June 3
Winner: Patrick Cantlay | Full results, earnings
• • •
USGA
U.S. Women’s Open
Country Club of Charleston, Charleston, S.C., May 30 – June 3
Winner: Jeongeun Lee6 | Full results, earnings
• • •
European Tour
Belgian Knockout
Rinkven International Golf Club, Antwerp, Belgium, May 30 – June 3
Winner: Guido Migliozzi | Full results, earnings
• • •
Web.com Tour
REX Hospital Open
The Country Club at Wakefield Plantation, Raleigh, N.C., May 30 – June 3
Winner: Sebastian Cappelen | Full results, earnings
• • •
PGA Tour Champions
Principal Charity Classic
Wakonda Golf Course, Des Moines, Iowa, May 31 – June 3
Winner: Kevin Sutherland | Full results, earnings
• • •
Standings
• • •
Money leaders
• • •
Rankings
