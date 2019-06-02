Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Winner's Bag: Patrick Cantlay's equipment at the Memorial

Patrick Cantley's Titleist clubs David Dusek/Golfweek

Winner's Bag: Patrick Cantlay's equipment at the Memorial

Equipment

Winner's Bag: Patrick Cantlay's equipment at the Memorial

By June 2, 2019 7:18 pm

By: |

A complete list of the clubs Patrick Cantlay used to win the PGA Tour’s Memorial Tournament:

DRIVER: Titleist 917D2 (9.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana Blue 73 X shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: Titleist 915F (15 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana Blue 73 TX shaft

HYBRID: Titleist 816 H2 (21 degrees), with Fujikura Speeder Evolution HB 95X shaft

IRONS: Titleist 718 AP2 (4-PW), with True Temper XP 115 shafts

WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM5 (54 degrees bent to 53), SM6 (56 degrees bent to 57), SM7 (60 degrees bent to 61), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S300 shafts

PUTTER: Scotty Cameron Newport GSS prototype

BALL: Titleist Pro V1x

GRIPS: Golf Pride Tour Velvet

SCORES: The Memorial | Final money

, , , , Equipment

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home