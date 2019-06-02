Winner's Bag: Patrick Cantlay's equipment at the Memorial

A complete list of the clubs Patrick Cantlay used to win the PGA Tour’s Memorial Tournament:
DRIVER: Titleist 917D2 (9.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana Blue 73 X shaft
FAIRWAY WOOD: Titleist 915F (15 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana Blue 73 TX shaft
HYBRID: Titleist 816 H2 (21 degrees), with Fujikura Speeder Evolution HB 95X shaft
IRONS: Titleist 718 AP2 (4-PW), with True Temper XP 115 shafts
WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM5 (54 degrees bent to 53), SM6 (56 degrees bent to 57), SM7 (60 degrees bent to 61), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S300 shafts
PUTTER: Scotty Cameron Newport GSS prototype
BALL: Titleist Pro V1x
GRIPS: Golf Pride Tour Velvet
SCORES: The Memorial | Final money
Comments