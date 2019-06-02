Digital Edition
June 3, 2019

Digital Edition

> THE FORECADDIE

For NCAAs in 2020, pack plenty of sunscreen and watch out for rattlers

> MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT

Patrick Cantlay follows Jack Nicklaus’ advice on how to win at Memorial (DiMeglio)

Winner’s Bag: Patrick Cantlay’s equipment at the Memorial Tournament (Dusek)

Player winnings: Prize money breakdown for Memorial Tournament (Speros)

Tiger Woods looks ready for U.S. Open after Sunday charge at Memorial (DiMeglio)

What Tiger Woods said after closing with a 67 Sunday (Speros)


PGA Tour Schedule & Results: Through the Memorial Tournament (Golfweek)

PGA Tour Trophies: 2018-19 Season (Speros)

Aces High: All 28 holes-in-one on the PGA Tour this season (Kelly)

Top All-Time 18 PGA Tour Money Winners: Full of surprises (Speros)

> U.S. WOMEN’S OPEN

Jeongeun Lee6 rides Sunday surge to U.S. Women’s Open championship (Nichols)

> USGA

U.S. Open sectional qualifying: Some big names have early start in Columbus (Golfweek Staff)

> LPGA

2019 Schedule & Results: Through U.S. Women’s Open (Golfweek)

> Web.com TOUR

Sebastian Cappelen cruises to Web.com Tour REX Hospital Open victory (Kilbridge)

> PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Kevin Sutherland rallies from 8 shots back to win Principal Charity Classic in playoff (Lawhon)

>  EUROPEAN TOUR

Guido Migliozzi captures Belgian Knockout, delivers another win for Niall Horan (Speros)

> POWER RANKINGS: 2 UP & 2 DOWN

PGA Tour, Euros: Who’s up, who’s down and what’s next for Patrick Cantlay? (Kilbridge, Nichols)

> LPGA PERSPECTIVE

LPGA players deserve notice beyond names, nationalities (Nichols)

Hank Haney says remarks about Korean golfers were ‘based on statistics and facts’ (Speros)

> EURO PERSPECTIVE

Pace of play continues to plague European Tour despite a looming threat of losing viewers (Tait)

> GOLF LIFE

Atlanta’s Bobby Jones Golf Course becomes reversible in its rebirth (Dunne)

> SCOREBOARD

Full results and rankings from tours around the world

> COMING UP

PGA Tour heads to the Great White North (Speros)

> THE 19TH HOLE

Hank Haney is an easy target, but will next offender bring similar castigation? (Lynch)

> LAST TIME

DOUBLE MAJOR

> IMAGE CREDITS

(Cover: Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports; Forecaddie: Grayhawk Golf Club; Memorial Tournament: Joe Maiorana/USA TODAY (2), Stan Badz/PGA Tour; U.S. Women’s Open: John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports; European Tour: Warren Little/Getty Images; PGA TOUR Champions: Steve Dykes/Getty Images; Power Rankings: Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports; Euro Perspective: Getty Images; Golf Life: Bobby Jones Golf Club; Coming Up: Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images; 19th Hole: Gerardo Mora/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

