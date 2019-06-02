June 3, 2019

> THE FORECADDIE
For NCAAs in 2020, pack plenty of sunscreen and watch out for rattlers
> MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT
Patrick Cantlay follows Jack Nicklaus’ advice on how to win at Memorial (DiMeglio)
Winner’s Bag: Patrick Cantlay’s equipment at the Memorial Tournament (Dusek)
Player winnings: Prize money breakdown for Memorial Tournament (Speros)
Tiger Woods looks ready for U.S. Open after Sunday charge at Memorial (DiMeglio)
What Tiger Woods said after closing with a 67 Sunday (Speros)
PGA Tour Schedule & Results: Through the Memorial Tournament (Golfweek)
PGA Tour Trophies: 2018-19 Season (Speros)
Aces High: All 28 holes-in-one on the PGA Tour this season (Kelly)
Top All-Time 18 PGA Tour Money Winners: Full of surprises (Speros)
> U.S. WOMEN’S OPEN
Jeongeun Lee6 rides Sunday surge to U.S. Women’s Open championship (Nichols)
> USGA
U.S. Open sectional qualifying: Some big names have early start in Columbus (Golfweek Staff)
> LPGA
2019 Schedule & Results: Through U.S. Women’s Open (Golfweek)
> Web.com TOUR
Sebastian Cappelen cruises to Web.com Tour REX Hospital Open victory (Kilbridge)
> PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS
Kevin Sutherland rallies from 8 shots back to win Principal Charity Classic in playoff (Lawhon)
> EUROPEAN TOUR
Guido Migliozzi captures Belgian Knockout, delivers another win for Niall Horan (Speros)
> POWER RANKINGS: 2 UP & 2 DOWN
PGA Tour, Euros: Who’s up, who’s down and what’s next for Patrick Cantlay? (Kilbridge, Nichols)
> LPGA PERSPECTIVE
LPGA players deserve notice beyond names, nationalities (Nichols)
Hank Haney says remarks about Korean golfers were ‘based on statistics and facts’ (Speros)
> EURO PERSPECTIVE
Pace of play continues to plague European Tour despite a looming threat of losing viewers (Tait)
> GOLF LIFE
Atlanta’s Bobby Jones Golf Course becomes reversible in its rebirth (Dunne)
> SCOREBOARD
Full results and rankings from tours around the world
> COMING UP
PGA Tour heads to the Great White North (Speros)
> THE 19TH HOLE
Hank Haney is an easy target, but will next offender bring similar castigation? (Lynch)
> LAST TIME
