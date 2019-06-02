Guido Migliozzi captures Belgian Knockout, delivers another win for Niall Horan

Guido Migliozzi earned the second victory of his debut season on the European Tour Sunday by trouncing Darius van Driel in the final round of the Belgian Knockout.

Migliozzi, a 22-year-old Italian, beat van Driel by four shots 32-36 in the nine-hole final. Van Driel found himself in a three-stroke deficit after six holes from which he could not escape.

Migliozzi reached the knockout stage after shooting at 70-66 in two rounds of stroke-play qualifying. He would then defeat Pedro Oriol, Adrian Otaegui, David Law, Bernd Wiesberger and Ewen Ferguson in nine-hole matches before reaching the championship round.

Migliozzi won the Kenya Open in March. He is under Niall Horan’s Modest Golf Management firm.

Win number two on the @EuropeanTour this season for @modestgolf boy @guidomigliozzi . Just going from strength to strength. Congratulations Guido . pic.twitter.com/UULwp1d5Ke — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) June 2, 2019

“I’m feeling very good,” Migliozzi told Sky Sports Golf. “I managed very well this afternoon, all the shots.

“It’s been great playing like this with such great players. I’m playing solid and I will try to continue this quality in the future.”