How much each golfer earned in the Memorial Tournament

Patrick Cantlay got a $1.638 million handshake from Jack Nicklaus after winning the 44th version of the PGA Tour Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.

Cantlay put up a 19-under overall after closing with an 8-under-par 64.

Here are the final results and player-by-player payouts for each golfer who made the 36-hole cut at the Memorial.

Memorial Tournament Results, Payouts