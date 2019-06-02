Sebastian Cappelen cruises to Web.com Tour REX Hospital Open victory

Web.com Tour

WHAT: REX Hospital Open

WHERE: The Country Club at Wakefield Plantation, Raleigh, N.C.

WINNER: Sebastian Cappelen

MONEY: $117,000

SCORE: 21-under 263

BUZZ: Cappelen shot a cool 7-under 64 in the final round and birdied three of his last four holes for a three-shot victory over Grayson Murray and Zack Sucher. It’s the first Web.com Tour win for the 29-year-old from Denmark since 2014. Cappelen, an Arkansas grad, has spent the past five years playing full time on the Web.com Tour and finally got back in the winner’s circle again with his Sunday charge. It’s his first top-10 finish of the season to date and came with some adversity – Cappelen made bogey on his first two holes Sunday and played his finals 16 holes in 9 under, with seven birdies and an eagle at the par-5 fourth hole. Murray shot up the leaderboard with a blistering 10-under 61 and had a chance at 59 before finishing with three consecutive pars. He’s played mostly on the PGA Tour the past several years and has 14 starts this season, most recently withdrawing from the Valero Texas Open in April. This was his first Web.com Tour start since he won the 2016 Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship.