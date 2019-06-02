Tiger Tracker: Follow Tiger Woods making Sunday charge, up to T-4 at Memorial

Tiger Woods’ final round at the Memorial Tournament is underway. Follow along below.

Memorial Tournament final round

Hole 15: Par 5, 517 yards

OFF THE TEE (2:58 p.m.): Healthy crack with the driver and it’s right down the middle. Total green light to have a go at the green in two.

APPROACH SHOT:

Hole 14: Par 4, 367 yards

OFF THE TEE (2:44 p.m.): Sticking to the same plan he’s had all week here with iron off the tee and it’s in a perfect spot. Middle of the fairway again, wedge coming in and with a par 5 on deck a few more birdies would go a long way toward putting a little pressure on leader Martin Kaymer.

APPROACH SHOT (2:48 p.m.): Really surprising miss there. Had a pitching wedge and landed it in the thick rough left of the green, that’s two sub-par approaches in a row after he was nearly perfect with the irons early in the round.

AROUND THE GREEN (2:51 p.m.): Looked like he was trying to hole that one, aggressive pace and it runs by the hole into the fringe on the opposite side of the green. Lengthy par putt coming up and he misses that one by a half foot. Taps in for his first bogey of the round.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 6 under thru 14 (10 under overall)

Hole 13: Par 4, 441 yards

OFF THE TEE (2:33 p.m.): Takes driver up the left side and just misses the fairway in the rough, shouldn’t have too many problems over there though. Just about 120 yards left to the hole.

APPROACH SHOT (2:36 p.m.): First missed green of the day there, leaves it in a greenside bunker. CBS has to love that, finally get rolling with 2:30 coverage and first shot they show is Tiger’s worst of the day.

AROUND THE GREEN (2:38 p.m.): Really good. Just a few feet remaining or par after a solid bunker shot, looks like his first missed green of the day won’t hurt him.

ON THE GREEN (2:42 p.m.): No issues there, cleans up for par and he’s on to the 14th. Let’s see how low he can take this thing.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 7 under thru 13 (11 under overall)

Hole 12: Par 3, 179 yards

OFF THE TEE (2:18 p.m.): All over it again. This is some crazy good golf, sticks that one to maybe 10 feet with a 7-iron. Beautiful traj. Been an absolute treat to watch this performance.

ON THE GREEN (2:25 p.m.): Count it! Another birdie and this is getting ridiculous. He’s up to T-4! Incredible.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 7 under thru 12 (11 under overall)

Hole 11: Par 5, 571 yards

OFF THE TEE (1:58 p.m.): Driver here and he leaves it on the right side of the fairway, in the first cut. Think that’ll technically be his first missed fairway of the day but it’s only a few feet away. Should still be able to try to reach the green in two here.

APPROACH SHOT (2:03 p.m.): Didn’t want to screw around with that one, just a layup near the green. Should be able to get this one really close based on how he’s looked with the wedges today.

THIRD SHOT (2:07 p.m.): Had 95 yards and left it short of the flag. Didn’t get any rollout and leaves himself a lengthy birdie try but that’s another green in regulation, 11 for 11 now.

ON THE GREEN (2:15 p.m.): Bang! Dropped the birdie putt from 20 feet to get to 6 under for the round and Tiger is just absolutely on fire. Could easily be 8 under for the round and on 59 watch right now. Everything working.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 6 under thru 11 (10 under overall)

Hole 10: Par 4, 475 yards

OFF THE TEE (1:45 p.m.): No problems here today. Big smile on his face as he hands the driver back to caddie Joe LaCava, looks like he’s finally found the fairway here for the first time this week.

APPROACH SHOT (1:48 p.m.): Wow. Sticks that thing all over the flag with a 5-iron. Just completely locked in throughout the bag, maybe 6-8 feet left for a birdie try. This isn’t exactly a birdie hole either.

ON THE GREEN (1:54 p.m.): Nope. Another missed opportunity there, sent it past the hole and taps in for par. Still cruising along just fine but missed two really good birdie chances the past two holes. Onward.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 5 under thru 10 (9 under overall)

Hole 9: Par 4, 416 yards

OFF THE TEE (1:29 p.m.): Yet another perfect tee shot, this one with a 5-wood. Carries it up the right side of the fairway and he’s in the short stuff again, 7 for 7 fairways hit on the front nine. Prettaaaaay prettaaaaay good.

APPROACH SHOT (1:33 p.m.): Oh yeah. Sticks it to about 9-10 feet with a 9-iron and has a seriously legit chance at another birdie to shoot 30 on the front nine. Just spectacular golf so far this afternoon.

ON THE GREEN (1:40 p.m.): No dice. Didn’t have the speed right on that downhill birdie try but taps in for par and a front-nine 31. Really impressive stuff.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 5 under thru 9 (9 under overall)

Hole 8: Par 3, 159 yards

OFF THE TEE (1:23 p.m.): Beauty. Just completely dialed in, sticks it to five feet for another birdie look. Special start today.

ON THE GREEN (1:27 p.m.): Bang! My goodness he is locked in right now, drains that birdie putt and he’s T-6 for the week! This has been one hell of a clinic thus far.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 5 under thru 8 (9 under overall)

Hole 7: Par 5, 565 yards

OFF THE TEE (1:04 p.m.): Automatic. Huge swing with the driver and he loves it right away. Another fairway, another great chance at a birdie thanks to his positioning off the tee. This is impressive stuff so far.

APPROACH SHOT (1:09 p.m.): Had about 254 yards left and gets it safely on the green below the hole. Gonna be a really lengthy uphill eagle try, but he should be able to give it a run. Let’s keep this party going.

ON THE GREEN (1:15 p.m.): Great lag putt from 60 feet. Leaves it just a few feet short and shouldn’t have any problems finishing that off for birdie. He taps that in and we’re 4 under on the round. Now let’s see if he can sustain this thing.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 4 under thru 7 (8 under overall)

Hole 6: Par 4, 441 yards

OFF THE TEE (12:48 p.m.): Another beauty. Right down the middle and a fifth consecutive fairway to begin the final round. Safe to say Tiger looks ready to go for the U.S. Open at Pebble.

APPROACH SHOT (12:53 p.m.): Pretty good there, long of the flag which is where you want to be with water short. Gonna have a tricky downhill birdie try but it’s safe.

ON THE GREEN (1 p.m.): Just a misread there. Started it left and it never broke back toward the hole. Tap-in par, nothing to see here. Onward.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 3 under thru 6 (7 under overall)

Hole 5: Par 5, 521 yards

OFF THE TEE (12:34 p.m.): Takes a 5-wood and rides the right side of the fairway, looks like it landed on the first cut and took a favorable bounce back into the fairway. Another good birdie opportunity here.

APPROACH SHOT (12:41 p.m.): All over it again. Had a beautiful approach here yesterday and does it again from about 240 yards with 5-wood. Landed it past the flag and rolled onto the back fringe, but he’ll have a legit look at eagle. Can’t ask for more than that.

ON THE GREEN (12:45 p.m.): Wasted no time on that one and left the lengthy eagle bid just a few feet short, that’ll be another easy birdie, his third in the past four holes. Tearing up this front nine again.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 3 under (7 under overall)

Hole 4: Par 3, 187 yards

OFF THE TEE (12:24 p.m.): All over it. Great line and drops that thing right next to the hole, maybe 5-6 feet. Chance for a third straight birdie coming right up.

ON THE GREEN (12:31 p.m.): Our mistake there, actually had 13 feet left for birdie and left it a bit short. Looked closer at first glance. Either way, tap-in par and moving on.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 2 under thru 4 (6 under overall)

Hole 3: Par 4, 394 yards

OFF THE TEE (12:09 p.m.): Iron here and it’s perfect, so Tiger 3 for 3 hitting fairways thus far. Good way to live around Muirfield.

APPROACH SHOT (12:14 p.m.): All over it. Sticks it pin high and has an even better looking birdie opportunity at the third. Great start. And things are moving a little fast for playing partner Keith Mitchell out there. Really spraying it around in his first time playing with Tiger.

ON THE GREEN (12:21 p.m.): Yessir! Another smooth roll and another birdie for Tiger at the third. So here we go with another hot start, let’s see if he can keep it going and avoid another back-nine letdown like yesterday.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 2 under thru 3 (6 under overall)

Hole 2: Par 4, 458 yards

OFF THE TEE (11:55 a.m.): Driver this time and another good swing. No drama on that one, just a smooth shot up the right side of the fairway. Lets’ see if he can throw an early birdie on the card.

APPROACH SHOT (12:01 p.m.): It’s a 9-iron from the fairway and he puts it on a good line toward the flag. Lands it short of the hole and leaves a pretty straightforward birdie try.

ON THE GREEN (12:05 p.m.): Boom! Walked that one in from about 23 feet, great roll and an early birdie for Tiger.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 under thru 2 (5 under overall)

Hole 1: Par 4, 466 yards

OFF THE TEE (11:41 a.m.): And we’re off. 5-wood for Tiger at the first finds the fairway. Keith Mitchell appears to be floating rather than walking toward his ball, huge pairing for the kid.

APPROACH SHOT (11:47 a.m.): Good one. Center of the green and safe, leaves a birdie look. Better than yesterday when he came up short and missed the green entirely before that hole-out from the bunker.

ON THE GREEN (11:52 a.m.): Good roll, scared the cup a bit but rolls maybe 6 inches past. Easy tap-in birdie and a smooth start for Tiger.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even thru 1 (4 under overall)

Pre-round

Tiger Woods is set to tee off at 11;40 a.m. for the final round of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village. Woods enters the day T-25 at 4 under for the week after a disappointing finish Saturday left him with a 2-under 70 in Round 3.

Overall Woods’ game has looked solid this week, and Sunday will be his final competitive round before the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach.

We’ll be tracking all of Woods’ final round with live shot-by-shot updates and analysis. Follow along below.