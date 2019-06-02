Tiger Woods looks ready for U.S. Open after Sunday charge at Memorial

All the concerns over Tiger Woods’ game and health coming off a missed cut at the PGA Championship?

Safe to say you can forget about those. Woods proved this week that he’ll be fully prepared for the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach, marching to a potential top-10 finish thanks to his Sunday charge in the final round at the Memorial Tournament.

Woods shot 5-under 67 on the day and could have gone even lower, missing a few short birdie putts. It was by far the best he’s looked this week and obviously the most complete his game has looked since the Masters victory.

Woods birdied five of his first eight holes and carded a 5-under 31 on the front nine, at which point it looked like he might even be able to give the leaders a scare. He made disappointing pars at No. 9 and 10, missing birdie putts of 11 and seven feet, but he pushed it back to 7 under on the day with back-to-back birdies at 11 and 12.

He did finish things on a bit of a down note with a closing birdie at 18, where he needed two chips to get out of the rough after missing his approach to the left.

The only other blemish on the day came at the par-4 14th hole, where he missed the green with a wedge and ended up with a bogey. Woods carded a 9-under 279 for the week and was T-8 when he walked off the 18th green Sunday afternoon.

Woods looked sharp throughout the bag and has been particularly strong off the tee this week, which bodes well ahead of the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach where fairways are a must.

There were some costly mistakes throughout the week that added up, including two double-bogeys, but no overall concerns or consistent weaknesses.

Overall, there’s no question he was ready to go this week and no reason to think he won’t look even more ready in two weeks for the third major of the year.