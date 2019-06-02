U.S. Open sectional qualifying: Some big names have early start in Columbus

Kevin Streelman, who shot a 6-under 66 in the final round of the Memorial to finish fourth, has an early wakeup call for Monday’s U.S. Open sectional qualifying.

Streelman tees off at 7:40 a.m. local time at Scioto Country Club in Columbus, Ohio, with Bud Cauley, who tied for ninth at the Memorial, and Sung Kang, who claimed his first PGA Tour victory at the Byron Nelson last month.

Sectional qualifying, conducted over 36 holes, will be held at eight U.S. sites and in Canada at RattleSnake Point Golf Club in Milton, Ontario, on Monday. Walton Heath Golf Club in Surrey, England, will also host sectional qualifying.

Other notable names in the field in Columbus:

Jason Dufner, who closed with a 69 to tie for seventh at the Memorial, a tournament he won in 2017. Dufner’s best finish in the U.S. Open was a tie for fourth in 2012 and 2013.

Steve Stricker, who tied for 22nd at Muirfield, will try to qualify for his 21st U.S. Open. He made it through sectional qualifying in 2017 and 2018 and tied for 16th and 20th, respectively.

Harold Varner: After getting into the final group Sunday at Bethpage, he shot an 81 to tie for 36th at the PGA. Varner seeks a spot in his third U.S. Open and made it through sectionals last year in Columbus.

Charley Hoffman: He’s out with Dufner and Rory Sabbatini at 8:30 a.m. Hoffman’s best finish at a U.S. Open was eighth at Erin Hills in 2017.

Max Homa, who won the Wells Fargo last month for his first PGA Tour victory, will try to qualify for his second U.S. Open.

Cole Hammer, who as a freshman with the Texas Longhorns finished runner-up to Stanford in the team competition at the NCAAs last week, hopes to book a return to Pebble Beach. Last year he advanced to the semifinals at the U.S. Amateur played there.

Brandon Wu: Wu helped lead his Stanford team to an NCAA championship. He’s in a group Monday that includes Jhonattan Vegas.

Akshay Bhatia finished runner-up to Michael Thorbjornsen in the 2018 U.S. Junior Amateur at Baltusrol. The 17-year-old made his PGA Tour debut at the Valspar and was 42nd in his first Web.com Tour event this spring.

Follow Monday's action at Golfweek.com.






