What Tiger Woods said after closing with a 67 Sunday at the Memorial

Tiger Woods closed his run at the Memorial Sunday with a 67 while finishing at 9-under for the tournament.

Woods flirted with the course record of 61 early on, but had some stumbles on the back nine before turning his eyes westward toward Pebble Beach Golf Links and the U.S. Open, which begins a week from Thursday.

Here is some of what Woods had to say Sunday at Muirfield Village after his final round, including some remarks he made to GOLFTV.

On his takeaway from Sunday

“It could have been a little better, for sure. Going into today, I was never going to win the tournament, but I was hoping I could get something positive going into the Open, and I was able to accomplish that, which is great, and get some nice positive momentum going into a nice practice week . . . But overall it was a great day . . . I hit the ball really well and made some nice putts.”

On the overall direction of his game

“Each day I got a little more crisp. I got a few mistakes and didn’t keep the card as clean as I’d like. A couple of loose iron shots here and there, but overall I drove it great this week . . . Those are loose things that you can’t afford to have happen in the Open. If I can clean those up, I should be all right.”

On his overall finish

“The goal today was to get to double digits and get something positive going into the (U.S.) Open, And I got to double digits. I just didn’t stay there.”

On his most encouraging takeaway

“I’m trying to get deeper into my backswing and trying to get my right hip loaded a little bit more, so I put more stress on my hip and my legs instead of my back, But a lot of that is contingent upon how stiff I am. If I feel like I’m moving good I can get into my hip better. And I can clear, and I can do what I did today. But if I’m feeling tight then it’s really hard for me to get into my right hip and push off and clear from there. I know what I need to do, and this is what I was doing at Augusta. It’s the same feels. I just didn’t do it the last tournament I played in. I didn’t do a very good job at Bethpage, but I did a much better job this week.”