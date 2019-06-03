2019 U.S. Open sectional qualifying results

The road to the U.S. Open continues with the final stage — sectional qualifying.
Competitors will play 36 holes in one day on 12 different sites across the globe including international sites in Canada, England and Japan.
Here are the schedule and results for each of the 12 sectional qualifying sites.
May 20, Bent Tree Country Club & Northwood Club, Dallas, Texas (102 players, 10 spots)
- Brendon Todd, 65-66, 131
- Nick Taylor, 66–65, 131
- Carlos Ortiz, 66-67, 133
- Julian Etulian, 71-64, 135
- Scottie Scheffler, 68-68, 136
- Mike Weir, 69-67, 136
- Brian Davis, 69-67, 136
- Matt Jones, 66-70, 136
- Charles Danielson, 67-70, 137
- Austin Eckroat (a), 65-72, 137
May 27, Kuwana Country Club, Mie Prefecture, Japan (33 players, 3 spots)
- Kodai Ichihara, 65–66, 131
- Shugo Imahira, 65–67, 132
- Mikumu Horikawa, 67–66, 133
June 3, Walton Heath Golf Club, Surrey, England (97 players, 14 spots)
- Dean Burmester, 63-65, 128
- Sam Horsfield, 67-65, 132
- Marcus Fraser, 66-68, 134
- Clement Sordet, 67-67, 134
- Matthieu Pavon, 68-67, 135
- Lee Slattery, 65-70, 135
- Marcus Kinhult, 71-64, 135
- Rhys Enoch, 66-70, 136
- Adri Arnaus, 67-69, 136
- Justin Walters, 69-67, 136
- Daniel Hillier, 70-66, 136
- Thomas Pieters, 67-69, 136
- Merrick Bremner, 65-71, 136
- Renato Paratore, 70-67, 137 (won in a playoff with four others)
June 3, RattleSnake Point Golf Club, Milton, Ontario (37 players, 4 spots)
- Tom Hoge, 70-69, 139
- Sepp Straka, 69-70, 139
- Nathan Lashley, 72-68, 140
- Alex Prugh, 70-70, 140
June 3, Streamsong Resort, Streamsong, Fla. (56 players, 3 spots)
- Callum Tarren, 64-68, 13
- Luis Gagne, 65-69, 134
- Guillermo Pereira, 68-67, 135
June 3, Hawks Ridge Golf Club, Ball Ground, Ga. (67 players, 4 spots)
- Oliver Schniederjans, 68-65, 133
- Noah Norton (a), 67-66, 133
- Chandler Eaton (a), 69-66, 135
- Roberto Castro, 68-67, 135
June 3, Woodmont Country Club, Rockville, Md. (63 players, 4 spots)
- Billy Hurley III, 70-71, 141
- Connor Arendell, 70-71, 141
- Joseph Bramlett, 71-71, 142
- Ryan Sullivan, 72-70, 142
June 3, Century Country Club & Old Oaks Country Club, Purchase, N.Y. (73 players, 4 spots)
- Cameron Young, 69-68, 137
- Matt Parziale, 69-73, 142
- Andy Pope, 69-73, 142
- Rob Oppenheim, 72-71, 143
June 3, Brookside Golf & Country Club and Scioto Country Club, Columbus, Ohio (121 players, 14 spots)
- Luke Guthrie, 64-67, 131
- Anirban Lahiri, 67-65, 132
- Sam Saunders, 64-69, 133
- Jhonattan Vegas, 66-68, 134
- Rory Sabbatini, 66-69, 135
- Jason Dufner, 65-71, 136
- Chesson Hadley, 69-68, 137
- Erik Van Rooyen, 73-64, 137
- Luke Donald, 66-71, 137
- Aaron Baddeley, 70-67, 137
- Brandon Wu (a), 67-70, 137
- Ryan Fox, 67-70-137
- Collin Morikawa (a), 71-66, 137
- Kyoung-Hoon Lee, 69-68, 137
June 3, Springfield Country Club,Springfield, Ohio (73 players, 5 spots)
- Zac Blair, 67-67, 134
- Chip McDaniel, 68-66, 134
- Brian Stuard, 66-68, 134
- Nick Hardy, 66-68, 134
- Brett Drewitt, 67-69, 136
Still to be decided
June 3, Big Canyon Country Club & Newport Beach Country Club, Newport Beach, Calif. (99 players, 5 spots)
June 3, Wine Valley Golf Club, Walla Walla, Wash. (55 players, 3 spots)
