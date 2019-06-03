Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
2019 U.S. Open sectional qualifying results

By June 3, 2019 9:50 pm

The road to the U.S. Open continues with the final stage — sectional qualifying.

Competitors will play 36 holes in one day on 12 different sites across the globe including international sites in Canada, England and Japan.

BLOG: Follow updates from June 3 sectional qualifying

Here are the schedule and results for each of the 12 sectional qualifying sites.

May 20, Bent Tree Country Club & Northwood Club, Dallas, Texas (102 players, 10 spots)

  • Brendon Todd, 65-66, 131
  • Nick Taylor, 66–65, 131
  • Carlos Ortiz, 66-67, 133
  • Julian Etulian, 71-64, 135
  • Scottie Scheffler, 68-68, 136
  • Mike Weir, 69-67, 136
  • Brian Davis, 69-67, 136
  • Matt Jones, 66-70, 136
  • Charles Danielson, 67-70, 137
  • Austin Eckroat (a), 65-72, 137

May 27, Kuwana Country Club, Mie Prefecture, Japan (33 players, 3 spots)

  • Kodai Ichihara, 65–66, 131
  • Shugo Imahira, 65–67, 132
  • Mikumu Horikawa, 67–66, 133

June 3, Walton Heath Golf Club, Surrey, England (97 players, 14 spots)

  • Dean Burmester, 63-65, 128
  • Sam Horsfield, 67-65, 132
  • Marcus Fraser, 66-68, 134
  • Clement Sordet, 67-67, 134
  • Matthieu Pavon, 68-67, 135
  • Lee Slattery, 65-70, 135
  • Marcus Kinhult, 71-64, 135
  • Rhys Enoch, 66-70, 136
  • Adri Arnaus, 67-69, 136
  • Justin Walters, 69-67, 136
  • Daniel Hillier, 70-66, 136
  • Thomas Pieters, 67-69, 136
  • Merrick Bremner, 65-71, 136
  • Renato Paratore, 70-67, 137 (won in a playoff with four others)

June 3, RattleSnake Point Golf Club, Milton, Ontario (37 players, 4 spots)

  • Tom Hoge, 70-69, 139
  • Sepp Straka, 69-70, 139
  • Nathan Lashley, 72-68, 140
  • Alex Prugh, 70-70, 140

June 3,  Streamsong Resort, Streamsong, Fla. (56 players, 3 spots)

  • Callum Tarren, 64-68, 13
  • Luis Gagne, 65-69, 134
  • Guillermo Pereira, 68-67, 135

June 3,  Hawks Ridge Golf Club, Ball Ground, Ga. (67 players, 4 spots)

  • Oliver Schniederjans, 68-65, 133
  • Noah Norton (a), 67-66, 133
  • Chandler Eaton (a), 69-66, 135
  • Roberto Castro, 68-67, 135

June 3,  Woodmont Country Club, Rockville, Md. (63 players, 4 spots)

  • Billy Hurley III, 70-71, 141
  • Connor Arendell, 70-71, 141
  • Joseph Bramlett, 71-71, 142
  • Ryan Sullivan, 72-70, 142

June 3, Century Country Club & Old Oaks Country Club, Purchase, N.Y. (73 players, 4 spots)

  • Cameron Young, 69-68, 137
  • Matt Parziale, 69-73, 142
  • Andy Pope, 69-73, 142
  • Rob Oppenheim, 72-71, 143

June 3, Brookside Golf & Country Club and Scioto Country Club, Columbus, Ohio (121 players, 14 spots)

  • Luke Guthrie, 64-67, 131
  • Anirban Lahiri, 67-65, 132
  • Sam Saunders, 64-69, 133
  • Jhonattan Vegas, 66-68, 134
  • Rory Sabbatini, 66-69, 135
  • Jason Dufner, 65-71, 136
  • Chesson Hadley, 69-68, 137
  • Erik Van Rooyen, 73-64, 137
  • Luke Donald, 66-71, 137
  • Aaron Baddeley, 70-67, 137
  • Brandon Wu (a), 67-70, 137
  • Ryan Fox, 67-70-137
  • Collin Morikawa (a), 71-66, 137
  • Kyoung-Hoon Lee, 69-68, 137

June 3, Springfield Country Club,Springfield, Ohio (73 players, 5 spots)

  • Zac Blair, 67-67, 134
  • Chip McDaniel, 68-66, 134
  • Brian Stuard, 66-68, 134
  • Nick Hardy, 66-68, 134
  • Brett Drewitt, 67-69, 136

Still to be decided

June 3, Big Canyon Country Club & Newport Beach Country Club, Newport Beach, Calif. (99 players, 5 spots)

June 3, Wine Valley Golf Club, Walla Walla, Wash. (55 players, 3 spots)

