U.S. Open qualifying: Stewart Hagestad qualifies for third straight Open

On paper it all looked so simple for Stewart Hagestad to make it through the U.S. Open Sectional Qualifying at Big Canyon.

He had the largest gallery and the most famous gallery member watching—Fred Couples. Three club championships to his name at the course he’s played since his first words were “rake the trap” — that’s age 3 or so for those counting at home. And yet even with so much on his side, Hagestad said he felt no less pressure trying to get by at his home course.

“That’s one of the best rounds played in a long time, maybe ever,” he said after an afternoon 66. With his morning 68, the 2016 U.S. Mid-Amateur Champion now heads to Pebble Beach where he reached the round of 16 in last year’s U.S. Amateur.

While a hole-in-one at Newport Beach Country Club was key to his round after a par-5 double bogey, it was an up-and-down at 17 in the afternoon that Hagestad saved his chances of a third-straight U.S. Open appearance.

Five players are all headed to the 119th U.S. Open Championship! #RoadToPebble @USGA 1 – Chun An Yu (a), -12

T2 – Hayden Shieh, -11

T2 – Richard Lee, -11

T4 – Stewart Hagestad (a), -9

T4 – Andreas Halvorsen -9 RESULTS: https://t.co/20Y5EsDvk7 pic.twitter.com/iqM7izh6a2 — SCGA (@thescga) June 4, 2019

“Twenty more tries at that one and I’m not getting up and down,” he said of the lob wedge and 15-foot par putt. Hagestad then left himself iron into the par-5 18th, played safely to the back of the green away from water and OB next to the green, then hit a 70-foot eagle putt from off the fringe to within inches, giving the gallery of 100 or so mostly-Big Canyon members and work colleagues something to cheer about.

Hagestad reflected on the accomplishment, praising the USGA for their course setups and expressing dismay at the level of complaining in recent years after two great U.S. Open experiences, particularly at Shinnecock Hills where he felt the setup was “extremely hard but fair.”

He now gets another shot at the U.S. Open, this time in his home state and a course he savored in last August’s U.S. Amateur.

Arizona State’s Chun An Yu, who finished third at the NCAAs, won the sectional by one stroke at 16-under.