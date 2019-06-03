See the three finalists for the 2019 ANNIKA Award

The 2019 ANNIKA Award will be handed out to one of these three players: Maria Fassi of Arkansas, Frida Kinhult of Florida State or Jennifer Kupcho of Wake Forest.

The ANNIKA Award goes to the top player in women’s college golf and is selected by college golfers, coaches and members of the golf media.

The winner will be announced on Tuesday on Golf Channel.

Here’s a look at the three finalists:

Fassi, a senior at Arkansas who won the award last season, is the 2019 NCAA Div. I women’s Individual champion, winning the title on college team’s home course. Fassi was a Women’s Golf Coaches Association First Team All-American. She was also the SEC Player of the Year and the 2019 Augusta National Women’s Amateur runner-up.

Kinhult, a freshman at Florida State, won two events this season, was a WGCA First Team All-American, the ACC Co-Player of the Year and the ACC Freshman of the Year. She had the lowest stroke average in Div. I this year at 70.66.

Kupcho made the biggest splash this season after winning the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur event. She won two collegiate events, was named a WGCA First-Team All American and the ACC Co-Player of the Year.

The award is named after LPGA Hall of Famer Annika Sorenstam, who will join Golf Central on Tuesday to make the announcement.

The winner will receive an exemption in the 2020 Evian Championship.

The ANNIKA Award will be announced live on Golf Central on Tuesday, June 4 at 6 p.m. ET.

List of ANNIKA Award winners

2018 – Maria Fassi, Arkansas

2017 – Leona Maguire, Duke

2016 – Bronte Law, UCLA

2015 – Leona Maguire, Duke

2014 – Alison Lee, UCLA