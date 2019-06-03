Here are the three finalists for the 2019 Haskins Award

And then there were three.

The Haskins Award, honoring the Player of the Year in men’s college golf, will be awarded on Tuesday night live on Golf Channel and the hardware will be handed out to one of three players:

Steven Fisk of Georgia Southern, Viktor Hovland of Oklahoma State or his @OSUCowboyGolf teammate, Matthew Wolff, the 2019 individual national champion.

The winner of the Haskins Award, which is presented by Stifel, earns a sponsor exemption in September’s Military Tribute Greenbrier Classic on the PGA Tour.

Let’s review the three finalists:

Fisk was a senior at Georgia Southern this year, where he won six times. He was named a Golf Coaches Association of America First Team All-American and was the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year. His had a 69.03 scoring average during the 2018-19 season.

Hovland won three times, was named to the GCAA First Team All-American team, posted a 69.27 scoring average, was low amateur at the Masters and already has taken home the Ben Hogan Award.

Wolff, a sophomore, made the cut in February at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, won five times during the regular season, won the 2019 NCAA Div. I men’s individual national championship, was a GCAA First Team All-American and posted a 68.70 scoring average during the season.

The Fred Haskins Commission has overseen the Fred Haskins Award for the past 48 years. The Commission also oversees the ANNIKA Award, given to the top women’s golfer in the college game.

The Haskins Award will be announced live on Golf Central on Tuesday, June 4 at 6 p.m. ET.

List of Haskins Award winners

2018 – Norman Xiong, Oregon

2017 – Braden Thornberry, Ole Miss

2016 – Beau Hossler, Texas

2015 – Maverick McNealy, Stanford

2014 – Patrick Rodgers, Stanford

2013 – Michael Kim, California

2012 – Justin Thomas, Alabama

2011 – Patrick Cantlay, UCLA

2010 – Russell Henley, Georgia

2009 – Matt Hill, North Carolina State

2008 – Kevin Chappell, UCLA

2007 – Jamie Lovemark, USC

2006 – Pablo Martin, Oklahoma State

2005 – Ryan Moore, UNLV

2004 – Bill Haas, Wake Forest

2003 – Hunter Mahan, Oklahoma State

2002 – Graeme McDowell, Alabama-Birmingham

2001 – Bryce Molder, Georgia Tech

2000 – Charles Howell III, Oklahoma State

1999 – Luke Donald, Northwestern

1998 – Matt Kuchar, Georgia Tech

1997 – Brad Elder, Texas

1996 – Tiger Woods, Stanford

1995 – Stewart Cink, Georgia Tech

1994 – Justin Leonard, Texas

1993 – David Duval, Georgia Tech

1992 – Phil Mickelson

1991 – Phil Mickelson

1990 – Phil Mickelson

1989 – Robert Gamez, Arizona

1988 – Bob Estes, Texas

1987 – Billy Mayfair, Arizona State

1986 – Scott Verplank, Oklahoma State

1985 – Sam Randolph, USC

1984 – John Inman, North Carolina

1983 – Brad Faxon, Furman

1982 – Willie Wood, Oklahoma State

1981 – Bob Tway, Oklahoma State

1980 – Bobby Clampett, BYU

1979 – Bobby Clampett, BYU

1978 – Lindy Miller, Oklahoma State

1977 – Scott Simpson, USC

1976 – Phil Hancock, Florida

1975 – Jay Haas, Wake Forest

1974 – Curtis Strange, Wake Forest

1973 – Ben Crenshaw, Texas

1972 – Ben Crenshaw, Texas

1971 – Ben Crenshaw, Texas