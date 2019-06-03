Here are the three finalists for the 2019 Haskins Award

And then there were three.
The Haskins Award, honoring the Player of the Year in men’s college golf, will be awarded on Tuesday night live on Golf Channel and the hardware will be handed out to one of three players:
Steven Fisk of Georgia Southern, Viktor Hovland of Oklahoma State or his @OSUCowboyGolf teammate, Matthew Wolff, the 2019 individual national champion.
The winner of the Haskins Award, which is presented by Stifel, earns a sponsor exemption in September’s Military Tribute Greenbrier Classic on the PGA Tour.
Let’s review the three finalists:
- Fisk was a senior at Georgia Southern this year, where he won six times. He was named a Golf Coaches Association of America First Team All-American and was the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year. His had a 69.03 scoring average during the 2018-19 season.
- Hovland won three times, was named to the GCAA First Team All-American team, posted a 69.27 scoring average, was low amateur at the Masters and already has taken home the Ben Hogan Award.
- Wolff, a sophomore, made the cut in February at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, won five times during the regular season, won the 2019 NCAA Div. I men’s individual national championship, was a GCAA First Team All-American and posted a 68.70 scoring average during the season.
The Fred Haskins Commission has overseen the Fred Haskins Award for the past 48 years. The Commission also oversees the ANNIKA Award, given to the top women’s golfer in the college game.
The Haskins Award will be announced live on Golf Central on Tuesday, June 4 at 6 p.m. ET.
List of Haskins Award winners
2018 – Norman Xiong, Oregon
2017 – Braden Thornberry, Ole Miss
2016 – Beau Hossler, Texas
2015 – Maverick McNealy, Stanford
2014 – Patrick Rodgers, Stanford
2013 – Michael Kim, California
2012 – Justin Thomas, Alabama
2011 – Patrick Cantlay, UCLA
2010 – Russell Henley, Georgia
2009 – Matt Hill, North Carolina State
2008 – Kevin Chappell, UCLA
2007 – Jamie Lovemark, USC
2006 – Pablo Martin, Oklahoma State
2005 – Ryan Moore, UNLV
2004 – Bill Haas, Wake Forest
2003 – Hunter Mahan, Oklahoma State
2002 – Graeme McDowell, Alabama-Birmingham
2001 – Bryce Molder, Georgia Tech
2000 – Charles Howell III, Oklahoma State
1999 – Luke Donald, Northwestern
1998 – Matt Kuchar, Georgia Tech
1997 – Brad Elder, Texas
1996 – Tiger Woods, Stanford
1995 – Stewart Cink, Georgia Tech
1994 – Justin Leonard, Texas
1993 – David Duval, Georgia Tech
1992 – Phil Mickelson
1991 – Phil Mickelson
1990 – Phil Mickelson
1989 – Robert Gamez, Arizona
1988 – Bob Estes, Texas
1987 – Billy Mayfair, Arizona State
1986 – Scott Verplank, Oklahoma State
1985 – Sam Randolph, USC
1984 – John Inman, North Carolina
1983 – Brad Faxon, Furman
1982 – Willie Wood, Oklahoma State
1981 – Bob Tway, Oklahoma State
1980 – Bobby Clampett, BYU
1979 – Bobby Clampett, BYU
1978 – Lindy Miller, Oklahoma State
1977 – Scott Simpson, USC
1976 – Phil Hancock, Florida
1975 – Jay Haas, Wake Forest
1974 – Curtis Strange, Wake Forest
1973 – Ben Crenshaw, Texas
1972 – Ben Crenshaw, Texas
1971 – Ben Crenshaw, Texas
Comments