Golfweek's Best 2019: Top 200 Modern Courses

Welcome to Golfweek’s annual Best. Each spring, we publish the three lists that are the foundation of our course-ratings program: Golfweek’s Best Classic Courses, Golfweek’s Best Modern Courses (below) and Golfweek’s Best Courses You Can Play.
The members of our course-ratings panel continually evaluate courses and rate them based on our 10 criteria. They also file a single, overall rating on each course.
Those overall ratings on each course are averaged together to produce a final rating for each course. Then each course is ranked against other courses in its state, or nationally, to produce the final rankings.
We hope you enjoy poring over these rankings, and we look forward to hearing your thoughts on this Best Modern Courses (built since 1960) list:
Each course is listed with its 2018 ranking in parentheses (if applicable), its location, architect(s), and an average ranking from all the Golfweek Raters who reviewed it. The top 100 courses included the year opened.
Top 200 Modern Courses: 1-50
|Rank
|Course (2018)
|Location
|Architect(s)
|Year opened
|Avg. rating
|1
|Sand Hills (1)
|Mullen, Neb.
|Bill Coore, Ben Crenshaw
|1995
|9.17
|2
|Bandon Dunes (2) (Pacific Dunes)/td>
|Bandon, Ore.
|Tom Doak
|2001
|8.84
|3
|Friar’s Head (3)
|Baiting Hollow, N.Y
|Bill Coore, Ben Crenshaw
|2003
|8.60
|4
|Ballyneal (4)
|Holyoke, Colo
|Tom Doak
|2006
|8.47
|5
|Bandon Dunes (Old Macdonald) (5)
|Bandon, Ore.
|Tom Doak and Jim Urbina
|2010
|8.35
|6
|Sebonack (6)
|Southampton, N.Y.
|Tom Doak and Jack Nicklaus
|2006
|8.33
|7
|Whistling Straits (Straits) (7)
|Mosel, Wis.
|Pete Dye; r
|1997
|8.28
|8
|Bandon Dunes (Bandon Dunes) (8)
|Bandon, Ore.
|David McLay Kidd; r
|1999
|8.17
|9
|Shadow Creek (9)
|North Las Vegas
|Tom Fazio; r
|1990
|8.08
|10
|Wade Hampton Club (10)
|Cashiers, N.C.
|Tom Fazio; p
|1988
|8.05
|11
|Muirfield Village (11)
|Dublin, Ohio
|Jack Nicklaus
|1974
|8.01
|12
|The Golf Club (13)
|New Albany, Ohio
|Pete Dye; p
|1967
|7.86
|13
|Kiawah Island Golf Resort (Ocean Course) (12)
|Kiawah Island, S.C.
|Pete Dye; p
|1991
|7.85
|14
|Bandon Dunes (Bandon Trails) (15)
|Bandon, Ore.
|Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw; r
|2005
|7.82
|15
|Alotian Club (14)
|Roland, Ark.
|Tom Fazio; p
|2005
|7.82
|16
|Pete Dye GC (18)
|Bridgeport, W.Va.
|Pete Dey; p
|1994
|7.78
|17
|Rock Creek Cattle Co. (19)
|Deer Lodge, Mont.
|Tom Doak; p
|2008
|7.76
|18
|Pikewood National (20)
|Morgantown, W.Va.
|John Raese and J. Robert Gwynne; p
|2009
|7.76
|19
|Honors Course (23)
|Ooltewah, Tenn
|Pete Dye; p
|1983
|7.75
|20
|Old Sandwich GC (17)
|Plymouth, Mass.
|Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw; p
|2004
|7.75
|21
|Kinloch (16)
|Richmond, Va.
|Lester George; p
|2000
|7.74
|22
|TPC Sawgrass (Players Stadium) (21)
|Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
|Pete Dye; r
|1981
|7.74
|23
|Kingsley Club (22)
|Kingsley, Mich.
|Mike DeVries; p
|2000
|7.74
|24
|Whispering Pines (28)
|Trinity, Texas
|Chet Williams; p
|2000
|7.66
|25
|Calusa Pines (24)
|Naples, Fla.
|Michael Hurdzan and Dana Fry; p
|2001
|7.66
|26
|Boston GC (25)
|Hingham, Mass.
|Gil Hanse; p
|2005
|7.66
|27
|Nanea (26)
|Kona (Big Island)
|David McLay Kidd; p
|2004
|7.66
|28
|Sand Valley (Mammoth Dunes)*
|Nekoosa, Wis.
|David McLay Kidd; r
|2018
|7.63
|29
|Spyglass Hill (27)
|Pebble Beach, Calif.
|Robert Trent Jones Sr.; r, d
|1966
|7.63
|30
|Estancia (30)
|Scottsdale, Ariz.
|Tom Fazio; p
|1955
|7.58
|31
|Dismal River Club (Doak Course)
|Dismal River Club, Mullen, Neb
|Tom Doak; p
|2013
|7.58
|32
|Galloway National (29)
|Galloway Township, N.J.
|Tom Fazio; p
|1995
|7.57
|33
|Sand Valley (42)
|Nekoosa, Wis.
|Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw; r, d
|2016
|7.55
|34
|Monterey Peninsula CC (Shore) (36)
|Pebble Beach, Calif
|Robert Baldock, Jack Neville, Michael Strantz; p
|1961
|7.54
|35
|Colorado GC (33)
|Parker, Colo.
|Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw; p
|2007
|7.54
|36
|Gozzer Ranch (34)
|Arrowpoint, Idaho
|Tom Fazio; p
|2007
|7.53
|37
|Streamsong (Red) (35)
|Fort Meade, Fla.
|Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw; r
|2017
|7.52
|38
|Streamsong (Black) (31)
|Fort Meade, Fla.
|Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw; r
|2017
|7.52
|39
|Dunes Club (48)
|New Buffalo, Mich.
|Dick Nugent
|1995
|7.48
|40
|Dallas National (39)
|Dallas
|Tom Fazio; p
|2002
|7.45
|41
|Oak Tree National (38)
|Edmond, Okla.
|Pete Dye; p
|1975
|7.45
|42
|Gamble Sands (49)
|Brewster, Wash.
|David McLay Kidd
|2014
|7.44
|43
|Arcadia Bluffs (43)
|Arcadia, Mich.
|Rick Smith; d
|1999
|7.42
|44
|Huntsman Springs (40)
|Driggs, Idaho
|David McLay Kidd; p
|2010
|7.42
|45
|Kapalua (Plantation) (45)
|Maui, Hawaii
|Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw; r
|1991
|7.41
|46
|Shooting Star (41
|Teton Village, Wyo.
|Tom Fazio; p
|2009
|7.41
|47
|Bluejack National (37)
|Montgomery, Texas
|Tiger Woods; p
|2016
|7.41
|48
|Desert Forest (47)
|Carefree, Ariz.
|Red Lawrence; p
|1962
|7.39
|49
|Sweetens Cove (50)
|South Pittsburg, Tenn.
|Rob Collins; d
|2015
|7.38
|50
|Chambers Bay (44)
|University Place, Wash
|Robert Trent Jones Jr. and Bruce Charlton; d
|2007
|7.37
|Key
|d: daily fee
|p: private
|** returns to list
|r: resort
|* new
