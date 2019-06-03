Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Kiawah Island Golf Resort

Golfweek's Best 2019: Top 200 Modern Courses

By June 3, 2019 6:41 pm

Welcome to Golfweek’s annual Best. Each spring, we publish the three lists that are the foundation of our course-ratings program: Golfweek’s Best Classic Courses, Golfweek’s Best Modern Courses (below) and Golfweek’s Best Courses You Can Play.

The members of our course-ratings panel continually evaluate courses and rate them based on our 10 criteria. They also file a single, overall rating on each course.

Those overall ratings on each course are averaged together to produce a final rating for each course. Then each course is ranked against other courses in its state, or nationally, to produce the final rankings.

We hope you enjoy poring over these rankings, and we look forward to hearing your thoughts on this Best Modern Courses (built since 1960) list:

Each course is listed with its 2018 ranking in parentheses (if applicable), its  location, architect(s), and an average ranking from all the Golfweek Raters who reviewed it. The top 100 courses included the year opened.

Jack Nicklaus and Muirfield Village Golf Club welcome the cream of the PGA Tour crop each spring, including Tiger Woods in 2019, for the Memorial Tournament. (Chris Condon/PGA Tour)

Top 200 Modern Courses: 1-50

Rank Course (2018) Location Architect(s)  Year opened  Avg. rating
1 Sand Hills (1) Mullen, Neb. Bill Coore, Ben Crenshaw 1995 9.17
2 Bandon Dunes (2) (Pacific Dunes)/td> Bandon, Ore. Tom Doak 2001 8.84
3 Friar’s Head (3) Baiting Hollow, N.Y Bill Coore, Ben Crenshaw 2003 8.60
4 Ballyneal (4) Holyoke, Colo Tom Doak 2006 8.47
5 Bandon Dunes (Old Macdonald) (5) Bandon, Ore. Tom Doak and Jim Urbina 2010 8.35
6 Sebonack (6) Southampton, N.Y. Tom Doak and Jack Nicklaus 2006 8.33
7 Whistling Straits (Straits) (7) Mosel, Wis. Pete Dye; r 1997 8.28
8 Bandon Dunes (Bandon Dunes) (8) Bandon, Ore. David McLay Kidd; r 1999 8.17
9 Shadow Creek (9) North Las Vegas Tom Fazio; r 1990 8.08
10 Wade Hampton Club (10) Cashiers, N.C. Tom Fazio; p 1988 8.05
11 Muirfield Village (11) Dublin, Ohio Jack Nicklaus 1974 8.01
12 The Golf Club (13) New Albany, Ohio Pete Dye; p 1967 7.86
13 Kiawah Island Golf Resort (Ocean Course) (12) Kiawah Island, S.C. Pete Dye; p 1991 7.85
14 Bandon Dunes (Bandon Trails) (15) Bandon, Ore. Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw; r 2005 7.82
15 Alotian Club (14) Roland, Ark. Tom Fazio; p 2005 7.82
16 Pete Dye GC (18) Bridgeport, W.Va. Pete Dey; p 1994 7.78
17 Rock Creek Cattle Co. (19) Deer Lodge, Mont. Tom Doak; p 2008 7.76
18 Pikewood National (20) Morgantown, W.Va. John Raese and J. Robert Gwynne; p 2009 7.76
19 Honors Course (23) Ooltewah, Tenn Pete Dye; p 1983 7.75
20 Old Sandwich GC (17) Plymouth, Mass. Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw; p 2004 7.75
21 Kinloch (16) Richmond, Va. Lester George; p 2000 7.74
22 TPC Sawgrass (Players Stadium) (21) Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. Pete Dye; r 1981 7.74
23 Kingsley Club (22) Kingsley, Mich. Mike DeVries; p 2000 7.74
24 Whispering Pines (28) Trinity, Texas Chet Williams; p 2000 7.66
25 Calusa Pines (24) Naples, Fla. Michael Hurdzan and Dana Fry; p 2001 7.66
26 Boston GC (25) Hingham, Mass. Gil Hanse; p 2005 7.66
27 Nanea (26) Kona (Big Island) David McLay Kidd; p 2004 7.66
28 Sand Valley (Mammoth Dunes)* Nekoosa, Wis. David McLay Kidd; r 2018 7.63
29 Spyglass Hill (27) Pebble Beach, Calif. Robert Trent Jones Sr.; r, d 1966 7.63
30 Estancia (30) Scottsdale, Ariz. Tom Fazio; p 1955 7.58
31 Dismal River Club (Doak Course) Dismal River Club, Mullen, Neb Tom Doak; p 2013 7.58
32 Galloway National (29) Galloway Township, N.J. Tom Fazio; p 1995 7.57
33 Sand Valley (42) Nekoosa, Wis. Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw; r, d 2016 7.55
34 Monterey Peninsula CC (Shore) (36) Pebble Beach, Calif Robert Baldock, Jack Neville, Michael Strantz; p 1961 7.54
35 Colorado GC (33) Parker, Colo. Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw; p 2007 7.54
36 Gozzer Ranch (34) Arrowpoint, Idaho Tom Fazio; p 2007 7.53
37 Streamsong (Red) (35) Fort Meade, Fla. Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw; r 2017 7.52
38 Streamsong (Black) (31) Fort Meade, Fla. Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw; r 2017 7.52
39 Dunes Club (48) New Buffalo, Mich. Dick Nugent 1995 7.48
40 Dallas National (39) Dallas Tom Fazio; p 2002 7.45
41 Oak Tree National (38) Edmond, Okla. Pete Dye; p 1975 7.45
42 Gamble Sands (49) Brewster, Wash. David McLay Kidd 2014 7.44
43 Arcadia Bluffs (43) Arcadia, Mich. Rick Smith; d 1999 7.42
44 Huntsman Springs (40) Driggs, Idaho David McLay Kidd; p 2010 7.42
45 Kapalua (Plantation) (45) Maui, Hawaii Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw; r 1991 7.41
46 Shooting Star (41 Teton Village, Wyo. Tom Fazio; p 2009 7.41
47 Bluejack National (37) Montgomery, Texas Tiger Woods; p 2016 7.41
48 Desert Forest (47) Carefree, Ariz. Red Lawrence; p 1962 7.39
49 Sweetens Cove (50) South Pittsburg, Tenn. Rob Collins; d 2015 7.38
50 Chambers Bay (44) University Place, Wash Robert Trent Jones Jr. and Bruce Charlton; d 2007 7.37
Key d: daily fee p: private ** returns to list r: resort * new 

