RBC Canadian Open: Fantasy golf power rankings

The Tour heads to the Great White North for its last stop ahead of next week’s U.S. Open at Pebble Beach.

The RBC Canadian Open is shifting venues this year to Hamilton Golf & Country Club for the first time since Scott Piercy won in 2012. It’s a classic par-70 layout hosting for just the sixth time, with Jim Furyk taking the title in 2006.

Furyk and Piercy are both in the field this week, along with major contenders like Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy.

Here are my top 20 fantasy picks for the week.

20. Shane Lowry

Playing well coming off a T-8 at the PGA Championship and T-3 at the RBC Heritage before that.

19. Adam Hadwin

The Saskatchewan native has been steady all season with just three missed cuts and strong driving statistics.

18. Daniel Berger

Hasn’t played well on the weekends lately, but the strong starts are a promising sign.

17. Sungjae Im

This will be his 26th (!) start of the season, but he seems to be hitting a bit of a wall despite solid stats across the board.

16. Bud Cauley

Finished T-4 at this course in 2012 and is coming off a T-9 showing last week at the Memorial.

15. Brandt Snedeker

Back-to-back top-20 finishes in his last two starts, including a T-16 at the PGA Championship.

14. Austin Cook

Just one top-10 on the season but looks to be getting closer, finishing top-30 or better in three of his last four starts.

13. Jason Dufner

Breaking out of a long funk with two top-10s in his last four starts, including a T-7 at Muirfield Village.

12. Keegan Bradley

Hitting his irons great at the moment, just needs to get the putter going one of these weeks.

11. Jim Furyk

Looked good the past two weeks and won the 2006 Canadian Open at Hamilton, so he knows what he’s doing here.

10. Bubba Watson

First start since the PGA Championship, where he missed a cut for the first time since the Sony Open back in January.

9. Scott Piercy

Working on a solid two-month stretch and won the last time the Canadian Open was held here back in 2012.

8. Henrik Stenson

Leads the Tour in Strokes Gained approach-the-green and has five top-25 finishes with just one missed cut this season.

7. Webb Simpson

Four consecutive starts of T-29 or better and will be well-rested in his first start back since the PGA Championship.

6. Sergio Garcia

Second behind Stenson in Strokes Gained approach-the-green and was in a groove before missing the cut at Bethpage.

5. Matt Kuchar

Your FedEx Cup points leader has seven top-10 finishes in 15 starts this season and will be hungry to get back on track after a rare missed cut at Muirfield.

4. Justin Thomas

Looking to bounce back after blowing up late Friday to miss the Memorial cut in his first start back from injury.

3. Rory McIlroy

Continuing the trend of players who missed the Memorial cut, Rory has otherwise been lights out this season.

2. Dustin Johnson

Defending champ is back after the near-miss at Bethpage for one final U.S. Open tune-up.

1. Brooks Koepka

Always plays the week before a major and finished solo fourth at the Byron Nelson one week before winning the PGA Championship.