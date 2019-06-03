U.S. Open qualifying blog: Aiming for Pebble Beach through sectionals

Several top collegiate players, mid-amateurs and pros are turning up at the Newport Beach sectional, but no player may be more closely aligned with Pebble Beach than John Sawin.

The 34-year-old left the financial services industry to become a VP and director of golf for the Pebble Beach Company but continues to play on the amateur circuit.

He’s a former winner of the 2014 Pennsylvania Amateur, the 2015 Travis and won has won multiple club championships at Merion Golf Club and San Francisco Golf Club.

Sawinalso was co-chair of Pebble Beach’s U.S. Amateur last summer and is in the sectional qualifying after sharing local qualifying medalist honors at Pasatiempo.

While Sawin has competed in six USGA championships, it’s safe to say qualifying for a U.S. Open at Pebble Beach would be his biggest yet.

–Geoff Shackelford

Columbus qualifier loaded with names

Jason Dufner, Harold Varner III, Steve Stricker. They are among the PGA Tour pros eying a spot at Pebble.

Cole Hammer, Brandon Wu, Akshay Bhatia. They are part of the next wave.

All those and more will tee it up in Columbus on Monday at Scioto Country Club and Brookside Golf and Country Club.

Kevin Streelman, Bud Cauley, who tied for ninth at the Memorial, and Sung Kang, who claimed his first PGA Tour victory at the Byron Nelson last month, are also competing.