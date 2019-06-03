U.S. Open qualifying: Top college standouts qualify for Pebble Beach

Seven of the eight amateurs who qualified for the U.S. Open in sectional qualifying are top collegiate players who recently wrapped up their seasons.

Austin Eckroat of Oklahoma State was first. He qualified May 20 in Dallas, before the NCAA Div. I men’s golf championships, at which his Cowboys got knocked out in the semifinal round of match play.

On Monday June 3, Eckroat was joined by the following players, who also punched their tickets to Pebble Beach:

Brandon Wu of Stanford

Collin Morikawa of Cal

Chun An Yu of Arizona State

Spencer Tibbits of Oregon State

Noah Norton of Georgia Tech

Chandler Eaton of Duke

Wu was a member of the Stanford team that won the national title. Yu finished first in the Newport Beach sectional.

The U.S. Open is June 13-16 at Pebble Beach Golf Links.