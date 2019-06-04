National champion, Oklahoma State sophomore Matthew Wolff wins 2019 Haskins Award

Oklahoma State’s Matthew Wolff has to make some more room on his trophy shelf.
Last week the Cowboy sophomore won the individual national title at the men’s 2019 NCAA Championship, and on Tuesday night he was honored with the 2019 Haskins Award as Player of the Year in men’s college golf.
Wolff, who set a program record with five wins during the 2018-19 regular season, beat out finalists Steven Fisk of Georgia Southern and Oklahoma State teammate Viktor Hovland. The award also comes with a sponsor exemption for September’s Military Tribute Greenbrier Classic on the PGA Tour.
On top of his six total wins, Wolff lead the nation with a 68.69 scoring average, earning Golf Coaches Association of America First Team All-American honors.
Wolff, who started and ended his season with wins, was the top individual at Oklahoma State’s first tournament of the year, The Carmel Cup. He followed that 17-under performance with another win at the Fighting Illini Invitational. His third win was shared with Hovland at the Royal Oaks Intercollegiate, the Cowboys’ penultimate tournament of the Fall. Wolff got right back to his winning ways in the Spring’s first event, taking the trophy at the Amer Ari Invitational at 18-under. His final regular season win came at the Valspar Collegiate Invitational in March. His sixth win was at the 2019 NCAA Championship.
Wolff is the eighth Oklahoma State player to claim the award and first since 2006.
The Fred Haskins Commission has overseen the Fred Haskins Award for the past 48 years. The Commission also oversees the ANNIKA Award, given to the top women’s player in college golf.
List of Haskins Award winners
2019 – Matthew Wolff, Oklahoma State
2018 – Norman Xiong, Oregon
2017 – Braden Thornberry, Ole Miss
2016 – Beau Hossler, Texas
2015 – Maverick McNealy, Stanford
2014 – Patrick Rodgers, Stanford
2013 – Michael Kim, California
2012 – Justin Thomas, Alabama
2011 – Patrick Cantlay, UCLA
2010 – Russell Henley, Georgia
2009 – Matt Hill, North Carolina State
2008 – Kevin Chappell, UCLA
2007 – Jamie Lovemark, USC
2006 – Pablo Martin, Oklahoma State
2005 – Ryan Moore, UNLV
2004 – Bill Haas, Wake Forest
2003 – Hunter Mahan, Oklahoma State
2002 – Graeme McDowell, Alabama-Birmingham
2001 – Bryce Molder, Georgia Tech
2000 – Charles Howell III, Oklahoma State
1999 – Luke Donald, Northwestern
1998 – Matt Kuchar, Georgia Tech
1997 – Brad Elder, Texas
1996 – Tiger Woods, Stanford
1995 – Stewart Cink, Georgia Tech
1994 – Justin Leonard, Texas
1993 – David Duval, Georgia Tech
1992 – Phil Mickelson, Arizona State
1991 – Phil Mickelson, Arizona State
1990 – Phil Mickelson, Arizona State
1989 – Robert Gamez, Arizona
1988 – Bob Estes, Texas
1987 – Billy Mayfair, Arizona State
1986 – Scott Verplank, Oklahoma State
1985 – Sam Randolph, USC
1984 – John Inman, North Carolina
1983 – Brad Faxon, Furman
1982 – Willie Wood, Oklahoma State
1981 – Bob Tway, Oklahoma State
1980 – Bobby Clampett, BYU
1979 – Bobby Clampett, BYU
1978 – Lindy Miller, Oklahoma State
1977 – Scott Simpson, USC
1976 – Phil Hancock, Florida
1975 – Jay Haas, Wake Forest
1974 – Curtis Strange, Wake Forest
1973 – Ben Crenshaw, Texas
1972 – Ben Crenshaw, Texas
1971 – Ben Crenshaw, Texas
Comments