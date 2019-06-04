National champion, Oklahoma State sophomore Matthew Wolff wins 2019 Haskins Award

Oklahoma State’s Matthew Wolff has to make some more room on his trophy shelf.

Last week the Cowboy sophomore won the individual national title at the men’s 2019 NCAA Championship, and on Tuesday night he was honored with the 2019 Haskins Award as Player of the Year in men’s college golf.

Wolff, who set a program record with five wins during the 2018-19 regular season, beat out finalists Steven Fisk of Georgia Southern and Oklahoma State teammate Viktor Hovland. The award also comes with a sponsor exemption for September’s Military Tribute Greenbrier Classic on the PGA Tour.

On top of his six total wins, Wolff lead the nation with a 68.69 scoring average, earning Golf Coaches Association of America First Team All-American honors.

Wolff, who started and ended his season with wins, was the top individual at Oklahoma State’s first tournament of the year, The Carmel Cup. He followed that 17-under performance with another win at the Fighting Illini Invitational. His third win was shared with Hovland at the Royal Oaks Intercollegiate, the Cowboys’ penultimate tournament of the Fall. Wolff got right back to his winning ways in the Spring’s first event, taking the trophy at the Amer Ari Invitational at 18-under. His final regular season win came at the Valspar Collegiate Invitational in March. His sixth win was at the 2019 NCAA Championship.

Wolff is the eighth Oklahoma State player to claim the award and first since 2006.

The Fred Haskins Commission has overseen the Fred Haskins Award for the past 48 years. The Commission also oversees the ANNIKA Award, given to the top women’s player in college golf.

List of Haskins Award winners

2019 – Matthew Wolff, Oklahoma State

2018 – Norman Xiong, Oregon

2017 – Braden Thornberry, Ole Miss

2016 – Beau Hossler, Texas

2015 – Maverick McNealy, Stanford

2014 – Patrick Rodgers, Stanford

2013 – Michael Kim, California

2012 – Justin Thomas, Alabama

2011 – Patrick Cantlay, UCLA

2010 – Russell Henley, Georgia

2009 – Matt Hill, North Carolina State

2008 – Kevin Chappell, UCLA

2007 – Jamie Lovemark, USC

2006 – Pablo Martin, Oklahoma State

2005 – Ryan Moore, UNLV

2004 – Bill Haas, Wake Forest

2003 – Hunter Mahan, Oklahoma State

2002 – Graeme McDowell, Alabama-Birmingham

2001 – Bryce Molder, Georgia Tech

2000 – Charles Howell III, Oklahoma State

1999 – Luke Donald, Northwestern

1998 – Matt Kuchar, Georgia Tech

1997 – Brad Elder, Texas

1996 – Tiger Woods, Stanford

1995 – Stewart Cink, Georgia Tech

1994 – Justin Leonard, Texas

1993 – David Duval, Georgia Tech

1992 – Phil Mickelson, Arizona State

1991 – Phil Mickelson, Arizona State

1990 – Phil Mickelson, Arizona State

1989 – Robert Gamez, Arizona

1988 – Bob Estes, Texas

1987 – Billy Mayfair, Arizona State

1986 – Scott Verplank, Oklahoma State

1985 – Sam Randolph, USC

1984 – John Inman, North Carolina

1983 – Brad Faxon, Furman

1982 – Willie Wood, Oklahoma State

1981 – Bob Tway, Oklahoma State

1980 – Bobby Clampett, BYU

1979 – Bobby Clampett, BYU

1978 – Lindy Miller, Oklahoma State

1977 – Scott Simpson, USC

1976 – Phil Hancock, Florida

1975 – Jay Haas, Wake Forest

1974 – Curtis Strange, Wake Forest

1973 – Ben Crenshaw, Texas

1972 – Ben Crenshaw, Texas

1971 – Ben Crenshaw, Texas