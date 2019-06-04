Justin Thomas on his latest Ralph Lauren collection, Ryder Cup and social media

Ranked No. 6 in the world, Justin Thomas skipped the PGA Championship at Bethpage to focus on getting healthy for the U.S. Open.

At Pebble Beach next week, Thomas will launch his latest collaboration with Ralph Lauren.

It emphasizes modern, tailored looks and features to enhance his performance such as polo shirts with open sleeves and pants with a tapered leg and elastic in the back for stretch.

Golfweek caught up with Thomas recently at Ralph Lauren’s headquarters in New York.

On the importance of looking good and feeling good during tournaments

You just have to be comfortable in your own skin and what you’re doing. Inner confidence and your demeanor on the golf course is so important.

I think any advantage you can have or anything you can do to make sure you’re high as you can be mentally, it is very important.

On the scripting of his clothing

I’ve known what I was going to wear for all four majors probably since before the beginning of the year. A lot of planning goes into it. But it also gives us the time if either Ralph Lauren or myself says, let’s tweak this, we have the time and flexibility.

On the crowds at Bethpage with the Ryder Cup coming in 2024

They’re very passionate, they’re very into it, they’re very loud. They’re great; I enjoy it. I feel like I have them somewhat on my side. It doesn’t matter how well liked you are, you’re always going to have guys yelling at you, that’s just how it is. I think for the Ryder Cup, I don’t think anyone can put into words how crazy it’s going to be.

On how he uses social media

I use it as a platform to communicate with fans. I want to be able to walk on the street and see someone that’s a fan of me and him to know the kind of person I am because of what I put on social media, the stuff I say in interviews and the way I conduct myself. I want him to feel like he knows me. … I’m also still young, I use it for finding my information out or messing with friends. There’s a lot of people who think they know what’s going on, but they don’t. Yesterday I was talking about the wind. It always bothers me how it’s windy and the announcers, it’s never talked about how hard it is to putt and how much the wind affects the ball. Some of those putts that are ‘terrible,’ aren’t that ‘terrible.’