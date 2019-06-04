Golfweek's Best 2019: Top 200 Classic Courses

Welcome to Golfweek’s annual Best. Each spring, we publish the three lists that are the foundation of our course-ratings program: Golfweek’s Best Classic Courses (below), Golfweek’s Best Modern Courses and Golfweek’s Best Courses You Can Play.
The members of our course-ratings panel continually evaluate courses and rate them based on our 10 criteria. They also file a single, overall rating on each course.
Those overall ratings on each course are averaged together to produce a final rating for each course. Then each course is ranked against other courses in its state, or nationally, to produce the final rankings.
We hope you enjoy poring over these rankings, and we look forward to hearing your thoughts on this Best Classic Courses (built prior to 1960) list:
Each course is listed with its 2018 ranking in parentheses (if applicable), its location, architect(s), and an average ranking from all the Golfweek Raters who reviewed it. The top 100 courses included the year opened.
Top 200 Classic Courses: 1-50
|Rank
|Course (2018)
|Location
|Architect(s)
|Year opened
|Avg. rating
|1
|Pine Valley GC (1)
|Pine Valley, N.J.
|George Crump and Harry S. Colt; p
|1919
|9.62
|2
|Cypress Point Club (2)
|Pebble Beach, Calif.
|Alister MacKenzie; p
|1928
|9.61
|3
|Shinnecock Hills (3)
|Southampton, N.Y.
|Howard C. Toomey and William S. Flynn; p
|1931
|9.33
|4
|Augusta National (4)
|Augusta, Ga.
|Alister MacKenzie and Bobby Jones; p
|1932
|9.33
|5
|National Golf Links of America (5)
|Southampton, N.Y.
|Charles Blair Macdonald; p
|1911
|9.22
|6
|Oakmont CC (6)
|Oakmont, Pa.
|Henry Fownes;
|1903
|9.09
|7
|Merion (East) (7)
|Ardmore, Pa.
|Hugh Wilson; p
|1912
|8.87
|8
|Pebble Beach Golf Links (8)
|Pebble Beach, Calif.
|Douglas Grant and Jack Neville; r
|1919
|8.87
|9
|Fishers Island Club (9)
|Fishers Island, N.Y.
|Seth Raynor; p
|1926
|8.73
|10
|Chicago Golf Club (10)
|Wheaton, Ill.
|Charles Blair Macdonald and Seth Raynor; p
|1894
|8.70
|11
|Crystal Downs (11)
|Frankfort, Mich.
|Alister MacKenzie and Perry Maxwell; p
|1931
|8.70
|12
|Prairie Dunes CC (12)
|Hutchinson, Kan.
|Perry Maxwell and Press Maxwell; p
|1937
|8.60
|13
|Seminole GC (13)
|North Palm Beach, Fla.
|Donald Ross; p
|1929
|8.49
|14
|Pinehurst (No. 2) (14)
|Pinehurst, N.C.
|Donald Ross; r
|1903
|8.42
|15
|Los Angeles CC (North) (15)
|Los Angeles; 1927
|Herbert Fowler, George C. Thomas Jr. and William P. Bell; p
|1927
|8.42
|16
|San Francisco GC (16)
|San Francisco
|A.W. Tillinghast; p
|1915
|8.38
|17
|Winged Foot (West) (17)
|Mamaroneck, N.Y.
|A.W. Tillinghast; p
|1923
|8.35
|18
|Riviera CC (18)
|Pacific Palisades, Calif.
|George C. Thomas Jr. and William P. Bell; p
|1927
|8.16
|19
|Shoreacres (21)
|Lake Bluff, Ill.
|Seth Raynor; p
|1921
|8.05
|20
|Camargo Club (19)
|Indian Hill, Ohio
|Seth Raynor; p
|1925
|8.02
|21
|Oakland Hills (South) (20)
|Bloomfield Hills, Mich.
|Donald Ross; p
|1918
|7.98
|22
|Peachtree (22)
|Atlanta
|Robert Trent Jones Sr. and Bobby Jones; p
|1948
|7.96
|23
|Old Town Club (23)
|Winston-Salem, N.C.
|Perry Maxwell; p
|1939
|7.95
|24
|Somerset Hills (26)
|Bernardsville, N.J.
|A.W. Tillinghast; p
|1918
|7.95
|25
|Bethpage State Park (Black) (25)
|Farmingdale, N.Y.
|A.W. Tillinghast; d
|1935
|7.95
|26
|The Country Club (Composite) (27)
|Brookline, Mass.
|Willie Campbell, Howard C. Toomey and William S. Flynn; p
|1895
|7.94
|27
|Plainfield CC (24)
|Plainfield, N.J.
|Donald Ross; p
|1921
|7.90
|28
|Garden City GC (28)
|Garden City, N.Y.
|Devereux Emmet, Walter J. Travis; p
|1901
|7.79
|29
|Winged Foot (East) (30)
|Mamaroneck, N.Y.
|A.W. Tillinghast; p
|1923
|7.78
|30
|Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon) (29)
|Flourtown, Pa.
|A.W. Tillinghast; p
|1922
|7.77
|31
|Quaker Ridge (32)
|Scarsdale, N.Y.
|A.W. Tillinghast; p
|1926
|7.76
|32
|Southern Hills (31)
|Tulsa, Okla.
|Perry Maxwell; p
|1936
|7.75
|33
|Maidstone Club (34)
|East Hampton, N.Y.
|William H. Tucker and Willie Park Jr.; p
|1899
|7.75
|34
|Myopia Hunt Club (33)
|Hamilton, Mass.
|Herbert Leeds; p
|1896
|7.71
|35
|Olympic Club (Lake) (38)
|San Francisco
|Willian Watson and Sam Whiting; p
|1929
|7.70
|36
|California GC (35)
|South San Francisco, Calif.
|Vernon Macan, Alister MacKenzie, Kyle Phillips; p
|1926
|7.69
|37
|Pasatiempo (36)
|Santa Cruz, Calif.
|Alister MacKenzie; d
|1929
|7.67
|38
|Valley Club of Montecito (37)
|Santa Barbara, Calif.
|Alister MacKenzie and Robert Hunter; p
|1928
|7.66
|39
|Piping Rock (39)
|Locust Valley, N.Y.
|Charles Blair Macdonald and Seth Raynor; p
|1913
|7.65
|40
|Baltimore CC (East) (40)
|Timonium, Md.
|A.W. Tillinghast; p
|1926
|7.58
|41
|Newport CC (43)
|Newport, R.I
|Donald Ross, A.W. Tillinghast; p
|1915
|7.57
|42
|Yeamans Hall Club (42)
|Charleston, S.C.
|Seth Raynor; p
|1925
|7.57
|43
|Essex CC (46)
|Manchester-by-the-Sea, Mass.
|Donald Ross; p
|1917
|7.56
|44
|Baltusrol GC (Lower) (41)
|Springfield, N.J.
|A.W. Tillinghast; p
|1922
|7.54
|45
|Eastward Ho! (44)
|Chatham, Mass.
|Herbert Fowler; p
|1922
|7.53
|46
|Wannamoisett CC (45)
|Rumford, R.I.
|Donald Ross; p
|1916
|7.51
|47
|Inverness Club (47)
|Toledo, Ohio
|Donald Ross, Andrew Green; p
|1919
|7.50
|48
|Kittansett Club (50)
|Marion, Mass.
|Fred Hood and William S. Flynn; p
|1922
|7.50
|49
|Milwaukee CC (49)
|Milwaukee
|Charles H. Alison; p
|1929
|7.49
|50
|Scioto CC (48)
|Columbus, Ohio
|Donald Ross; p
|1916
|7.49
|Key
|d: daily fee
|p: private
|** returns to list
|r: resort
|* new
