Golfweek's Best 2019: Top 200 Classic Courses

Welcome to Golfweek’s annual Best. Each spring, we publish the three lists that are the foundation of our course-ratings program: Golfweek’s Best Classic Courses (below), Golfweek’s Best Modern Courses and Golfweek’s Best Courses You Can Play.

The members of our course-ratings panel continually evaluate courses and rate them based on our 10 criteria. They also file a single, overall rating on each course.

Those overall ratings on each course are averaged together to produce a final rating for each course. Then each course is ranked against other courses in its state, or nationally, to produce the final rankings.

We hope you enjoy poring over these rankings, and we look forward to hearing your thoughts on this Best Classic Courses (built prior to 1960) list:

Each course is listed with its 2018 ranking in parentheses (if applicable), its location, architect(s), and an average ranking from all the Golfweek Raters who reviewed it. The top 100 courses included the year opened.

Top 200 Classic Courses: 1-50