RBC Canadian Open: Round 1 & 2 pairings tee times, TV & streaming info

Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy, Matt Kuchar and Dustin Johnson travel north to Canada with the PGA Tour this week. The RBC Canadian Open begins Thursday with Johnson as the defending champion as the Open returns to Hamilton Golf and Country Club in Ontario.

The tournament – Canada’s national golf championship – is being held in June for the first time in 30 years and makes its sixth appearance in Hamilton. The tournament moved back on the PGA Tour calendar this year from its previous spot in July. It had been placed between the British Open and the former WGC-Bridgestone event in Ohio.

This year, it was able to attract a strong field as a run-up to the U.S. Open, which begins a week from Thursday at Pebble Beach.

Koepka will be shooting for an Open three-peat at Pebble and is looking to win his second straight major. He’ll make his lone appearance between his PGA Championship victory and the U.S. Open this week. He seeks his first top-10 finish in Canada in three tries.

He goes out with Brandt Snedeker and Justin Thomas as one of the Thursday afternoon featured pairings at 1:50 p.m. Eastern.

Hamilton Golf & CC will play at par-79 and 6,966 yards this week. The Harry S. Colt run opened in 1915.

Here are the Round 1 & 2 tee times and pairings. All times listed are Eastern.

RBC Canadian Open Tee Times – Round 1

1st Tee – Thursday

Tee Time Players 7 a.m. Ben Crane, Alex Noren, Sam Saunders 7:10 a.m. Shane Lowry, Nick Watney, Trey Mullinax 7:20 a.m Scott Brown, George McNeill, Derek Fathauer 7:30 a.m. Martin Trainer, Jonas Blixt, Brian Gay 7:40 a.m. J.B. Holmes, Danny Willett, Jim Herman 7:50 a.m. Chris Stroud, Daniel Berger, Brian Harman 8 a.m. Keegan Bradley, Aaron Wise, Hudson Swafford 8:10 a.m Fabián Gómez, Jonathan Byrd, Shawn Stefani 8:20 a.m Cameron Tringale, Ollie Schniederjans, Dominic Bozzelli 8:30 a.m. Wes Roach, Curtis Luck, Etienne Brault 8:40 a.m. Seth Reeves, Erik van Rooyen, Chris Crisologo 8:50 a.m. Martin Piller, JC Deacon, Zach Bauchou 9 a.m. Roberto Díaz, José de Jesús Rodríguez, Drew Nesbitt 12 p.m. Billy Hurley III, Danny Lee, Carloz Ortiz 12:10 p.m. Sangmoon Bae, Brandon Harkins, Wyndham Clark 12:20 p.m. Peter Malnati, Harold Varner III, Lucas Bjerregaard 12:30 p.m. Peter Malnati, Harold Varner III, Lucas Bjerregaard 12:40 p.m. Graeme McDowel, Bubba Watson, Scott Piercy 12:50 p.m. Brooks Koepka, Brandt Snedeker, Justin Thomas 1 p.m. Chad Campbell, Whee Kim, Kelly Kraf 1:10 p.m. Scott Stallings, Talor Gooch, Brandon Hagy 1:20 p.m. J.J. Spaun, Joaquin Niemann, Nate Lashley 1:30 p.m. Sepp Straka, Zack Sucher, Josh Whalen 1:40 p.m. Stephan Jaeger, Michael Gligic, Richard Jung 1:50 p.m. Ben Silverman, Adam Svensson, Joey Savoie 2 p.m. Jim Knous, Joey Garber, Ryan Yip

10th Tee – Thursday

Tee Time Players 7 a.m. Bill Haas, Denny McCarthy, Roger Sloan 7:10 a.m. David Lingmerth, Padraig Harrington, Adam Schenk 7:20 a.m Martin Laird, Johnson Wagner, Sungjae Im 7:30 a.m. Sergio Garcia, Adam Hadwin, Luke Donald 7:40 a.m. Rory McIlroy, Matt Kuchar, Webb Simpson 7:50 a.m. Corey Conners, Dustin Johnson, Jim Furyk 8 a.m. J.J. Henry, Matt Every, Colt Knost 8:10 a.m Bud Cauley, Josh Teater, Seamus Power 8:20 a.m Nick Taylor, Mike Weir, David Hearn 8:30 a.m. Nicholas Lindheim, Tom Lovelady, Collin Morikawa 8:40 a.m. Dylan Frittelli, Paul Barjon, Jake Knapp 8:50 a.m. Brady Schnell, Albin Choi, Joseph Deraney 9 a.m. Sebastián Muñoz, Anders Albertson, James Allenby 12 p.m. Robert Streb, Harris English, Ricky Barnes 12:10 p.m. Brendon Todd, Tyrone Van Aswegen, Tom Hoge 12:20 p.m. Chad Collins, Scott Langley, Peter Uihlein 12:30 p.m. Kevin Tway, Austin Cook, Russell Henley 12:40 p.m. Brice Garnett, Ryan Armour, Henrik Stenson 12:50 p.m. Rod Pampling, Cody Gribble, Zach Johnson 1 p.m. D.J. Trahan, Richy Werenski, Alex Prugh 1:10 p.m. Alex Cejka, Roberto Castro, Tyler Duncan 1:20 p.m. Hank Lebioda, Austin Connelly, Matthew Anderson 1:30 p.m. Kyle Jones, John Chin, Richard T. Lee 1:40 p.m. Will Claxton, Chase Wright, Michael Blair 1:50 p.m. Kramer Hickok, Cameron Davis, Marc-Étienne Bussières 2 p.m. Julián Etulain, Chris Thompson, Thomas DeMarco

1st Tee – Friday

Tee Time Players 7 a.m. Robert Streb, Harris English, Ricky Barnes 7:10 p.m. Brendon Todd, Tyrone Van Aswegen, Tom Hoge 7:20 p.m. Chad Collins, Scott Langley, Peter Uihlein 7:30 p.m. Kevin Tway, Austin Cook, Russell Henley 7:40 p.m. Brice Garnett, Ryan Armour, Henrik Stenson 7:50 p.m. Rod Pampling, Cody Gribble, Zach Johnson 8 a.m. D.J. Trahan, Richy Werenski, Alex Prugh 8:10 p.m. Alex Cejka, Roberto Castro, Tyler Duncan 8:20 p.m. Hank Lebioda, Austin Connelly, Matthew Anderson 8:30 p.m. Kyle Jones, John Chin, Richard T. Lee 8:40 p.m. Will Claxton, Chase Wright, Michael Blair 8:50 p.m. Kramer Hickok, Cameron Davis, Marc-Étienne Bussières 9 a.m. Julián Etulain, Chris Thompson, Thomas DeMarco 12 p.m. Bill Haas, Denny McCarthy, Roger Sloan 12:10 p.m. David Lingmerth, Padraig Harrington, Adam Schenk 12:20 a.m Martin Laird, Johnson Wagner, Sungjae Im 12:30 a.m. Sergio Garcia, Adam Hadwin, Luke Donald 12:40 a.m. Rory McIlroy, Matt Kuchar, Webb Simpson 12:50 a.m. Corey Conners, Dustin Johnson, Jim Furyk 1 p.m. J.J. Henry, Matt Every, Colt Knost 1:10 p.m Bud Cauley, Josh Teater, Seamus Power 1:20 p.m Nick Taylor, Mike Weir, David Hearn 1:30 p.m Nicholas Lindheim, Tom Lovelady, Collin Morikawa 1:40 p.m. Dylan Frittelli, Paul Barjon, Jake Knapp 1:50 p.m. Brady Schnell, Albin Choi, Joseph Deraney 2 p.m. Sebastián Muñoz, Anders Albertson, James Allenby

10th Tee – Friday

Tee Time Players 7 a.m. Billy Hurley III, Danny Lee, Carloz Ortiz 7:10 a.m. Sangmoon Bae, Brandon Harkins, Wyndham Clark 7:20 a.m. Peter Malnati, Harold Varner III, Lucas Bjerregaard 7:30 a.m. Peter Malnati, Harold Varner III, Lucas Bjerregaard 7:40 a.m. Graeme McDowel, Bubba Watson, Scott Piercy 7:50 a.m. Brooks Koepka, Brandt Snedeker, Justin Thomas 8 a.m. Chad Campbell, Whee Kim, Kelly Kraf 8:10 a.m. Scott Stallings, Talor Gooch, Brandon Hagy 8:20 a.m. J.J. Spaun, Joaquin Niemann, Nate Lashley 8:30 a.m. Sepp Straka, Zack Sucher, Josh Whalen 8:40 a.m. Stephan Jaeger, Michael Gligic, Richard Jung 8:50 a.m. Ben Silverman, Adam Svensson, Joey Savoie 9 a.m. Jim Knous, Joey Garber, Ryan Yip 12 p.m. Ben Crane, Alex Noren, Sam Saunders 12:10 p.m. Shane Lowry, Nick Watney, Trey Mullinax 12:20 p.m Scott Brown, George McNeill, Derek Fathauer 12:30 p.m. Martin Trainer, Jonas Blixt, Brian Gay 12:40 p.m. J.B. Holmes, Danny Willett, Jim Herman 12:50 p.m. Chris Stroud, Daniel Berger, Brian Harman 1 p.m. Keegan Bradley, Aaron Wise, Hudson Swafford 1:10 p.m. Fabián Gómez, Jonathan Byrd, Shawn Stefani 1:20 p.m. Cameron Tringale, Ollie Schniederjans, Dominic Bozzelli 1:30 p.m. Wes Roach, Curtis Luck, Etienne Brault 1:40 p.m. Seth Reeves, Erik van Rooyen, Chris Crisologo 1:50 p.m. Martin Piller, JC Deacon, Zach Bauchou 2 p.m. Roberto Díaz, José de Jesús Rodríguez, Drew Nesbitt

TV, Streaming Info

(All Times Eastern)

Thursday

Golf Channel: 3-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 7 a.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Groups)

PGA Tour Radio: Noon-6 p.m. (XM 93/Sirius 208)

Friday

Golf Channel: 3-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 7 a.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Groups)

PGA Tour Radio: Noon-6 p.m. (XM 93/Sirius 208)

Saturday

Golf Channel: 1-2:45 p.m.

CBS: 3-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups); 3-6 p.m. (Featured Holes)

PGA Tour Radio: 1-6 p.m. (XM 93/Sirius 208)

Sunday

Golf Channel: 1-2:45 p.m.

CBS: 3-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups); 3-6 p.m. (Featured Holes)

PGA Tour Radio: 1-6 p.m. (XM 93/Sirius 208)