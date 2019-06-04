Titleist's TS1 driver delivers distance for slower-swinging golfers

Gear: Titleist TS1 driver

Price: $499 with Fujikura Air Speeder 40 or Mitsubishi Fubuki MV 45 shaft and Golf Pride Tour Velvet 360 Lite grip

Specs: 460cc titanium head with variable thickness face, adjustable hosel and aerodynamic shape

Available: June 27

The Goal

The fourth TS driver from Titleist, the TS1, is designed to help moderate and slower-swinging golfers generate more clubhead speed and distance.

The Skinny

Titleist designers created the TS2 and TS3 drivers that were released last summer to work for the majority of golfers, and pros like Justin Thomas, Adam Scott and others transitioned into them quickly. Last month the company announced that the TS4, a low-spinning option, was being added to the line-up to help fast-swinging golfers who create too much spin achieve more distance. Now Titleist is concentrating on the other end of the spectrum and releasing the TS1 for golfers who swing more slowly.

Weighing just 275 grams, the 460cc TS1 is 45 grams lighter than the TS2, which means using the same amount of effort, golfers should be able to swing it faster and create more ball speed.

The weight reduction came from several places, including a head that is 8 grams lighter and stock shafts that tip the scales at between 40 and 45 grams each. The Golf Pride Tour Velvet 360 Lite grip is even 20 grams lighter than a standard grip.

At the same time, the TS1 features many of the distance-enhancing technologies found in the other TS drivers. Its titanium head has been aerodynamically shaped and its variable thickness face is thinner around the edges to broaden the sweetspot and protect ball speed on mis-hits.

It also features an adjustable, 16-position SureFit hosel mechanism that allows the loft and lie angle to be changed independently for a better fit. The SureFit weight in the sole can also be changed by custom fitters to dial in the swing weight if necessary.