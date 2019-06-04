U.S. Open: Player-to-win odds, Tiger Woods proposition bets

The U.S. Open begins a week from Thursday at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

While you let that permeate into your consciousness and you update your various electronic calendars, we’ll take a look at the latest odds-to-win being offered by our pals at the Westgate SuperBook and golfodds.com.

While he will no doubt continue to use past media snubs as motivation to keep dominating major tournaments, Brooks Koepka is getting plenty of respect among oddsmakers and bettors in Las Vegas and across the nation (where such activity is legal, of course).

He is currently 13/2 (or +650 for those who like to go new school) to win his third straight U.S. Open. A Koepka win a week from Sunday at Pebble would mean he’s won three of the past four majors and missed out on a “Koepka Slam” by one shot at Augusta.

Ahhhh, Golden Bell tolls for thee, Brooks.

Close behind Koepka is his pal and 2019 PGA Championship runner-up Dustin Johnson at 7-1. Both Koepka and Johnson are playing this week at the RBC Canadian Open in Hamilton, Ont.

Tiger Woods was fully focused on Pebble while making his Sunday run at the Memorial. He edged up to 10-1. Patrick Cantlay lept to 16-1 after his victory at Muirfield Village.

Here are the latest odds-to-win for the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links, which takes place from June 13 – 16.

2019 U.S. Open Betting Odds

ODDS to Win: Brooks Koepka 13/2 Dustin Johnson 7/1 Tiger Woods 10/1 Jordan Spieth 14/1 Patrick Cantlay 16/1 Rory McIlroy 16/1 Justin Rose 20/1 Rickie Fowler 20/1 Justin Thomas 25/1 Jon Rahm 25/1 Jason Day 25/1 Xander Schauffele 25/1 Phil Mickelson 25/1 Tommy Fleetwood 25/1 Francesco Molinari 30/1 Tony Finau 30/1 Hideki Matsuyama 30/1 Adam Scott 30/1 Bryson DeChambeau 40/1 Matt Kuchar 50/1 Paul Casey 50/1 Marc Leishman 60/1 Gary Woodland 60/1 Patrick Reed 80/1 Sergio Garcia 80/1 Henrik Stenson 80/1 Louis Oosthuizen 80/1 Webb Simpson 80/1 Matt Wallace 80/1 Brandt Snedeker 80/1 Martin Kaymer 80/1 Kevin Kisner 100/1 Kevin Na 125/1 Shane Lowry 125/1 Branden Grace 125/1 Ian Poulter 125/1 Lucas Glover 125/1 Bubba Watson 125/1 Jim Furyk 125/1 Rory Sabbatini 150/1 Cameron Smith 150/1 Graeme McDowell 150/1 Si Woo Kim 150/1 Zach Johnson 150/1 Keegan Bradley 150/1 Matthew Fitzpatrick 150/1 Rafael Cabrera Bello 150/1 Daniel Berger 150/1 Alex Noren 150/1 Tyrrell Hatton 150/1 Haotong Li 150/1 Luke List 150/1 Charles Howell III 150/1 Aaron Wise 150/1 Scott Piercy 150/1 Sung Kang 150/1 Billy Horschel 150/1 Keith Mitchell 150/1 Thomas Pieters 150/1 Emiliano Grillo 150/1 J.B. Holmes 200/1 Byeong Hun An 200/1 Jimmy Walker 200/1 C.T. Pan 200/1 Scottie Scheffler 200/1 Thorbjorn Olesen 250/1 Kiradech Aphibarnrat 250/1 Justin Harding 250/1 Kyle Stanley 250/1 Danny Willett 250/1 Chez Reavie 250/1 Jhonattan Vegas 250/1 Luke Donald 250/1 Luke Guthrie 250/1 Ollie Schniederjans 300/1 Ryan Fox 300/1 Aaron Baddeley 300/1 Erik van Rooyen 300/1 Andrew Putnam 300/1 Abraham Ancer 300/1 Marcus Kinhult 300/1 Renato Paratore 500/1 Tom Hoge 500/1 Sepp Straka 500/1 Nate Lashley 500/1 Alex Prugh 500/1 Adri Arnaus 500/1 Justin Walters 500/1 Patton Kizzire 500/1 Ernie Els 500/1 Brendon Todd 500/1 Shugo Imahira 500/1 Dean Burmester 500/1 Sam Horsfield 500/1 Marcus Fraser 500/1 Clement Sordet 500/1 Matthieu Pavon 500/1 Lee Slattery 500/1 Nick Taylor 500/1 Carlos Ortiz 500/1 David Toms 500/1 Anirban Lahiri 500/1 Sam Saunders 500/1 Chesson Hadley 500/1 Brandon Wu 500/1 Collin Morikawa 500/1 Brian Stuard 500/1 Roberto Castro 500/1 Merrick Bremner 1000/1 Mike Weir 1000/1 Richard Lee 1000/1 Stewart Hagestad 1000/1 Mito Pereira 1000/1 Billy Hurley III 1000/1 Joseph Bramlett 1000/1 Rob Oppenheim 1000/1 Zac Blair 1000/1 Chip McDaniel 1000/1 Nick Hardy 1000/1 Brett Drewitt 1000/1 Cody Gribble 1000/1 Chan Kim 1000/1 Brian Davis 1000/1 Julian Etulian 1000/1 Jovan Rebula 1000/1 Viktor Hovland 1000/1 Kodai Ichihara 1000/1 Mikumu Horikawa 1000/1 Rhys Enoch 1000/1 Daniel Hillier 1000/1 Devon Bling 1000/1 Eric Dietrich 2000/1 Matthew Naumec 2000/1 Spencer Tibbits 2000/1 Michael Thorbjornsen 2000/1 Kevin O’Connell 2000/1 Charlie Danielson 2000/1 Austin Eckroat 2000/1 Chun An Yu 2000/1 Hayden Shieh 2000/1 Andreas Halvorsen 2000/1 Callum Tarren 2000/1 Luis Gagne 2000/1 Noah Norton 2000/1 Chandler Eaton 2000/1 Connor Arendell 2000/1 Ryan Sullivan 2000/1 Cameron Young 2000/1 Matt Parziale 2000/1 Andy Pope 2000/1 * Golfer must tee off for action *

Tiger Woods Prop Bets

How Many Majors will Tiger Woods Win in 2019? Exactly 1 Major 1/10 Exactly 2 Majors 6/1 Exactly 3 Majors 60/1 How Many Career Majors will Tiger Woods Win by Dec. 30, 2025? 15.5 Over 1/2 15.5 Under 17/10 16.5 Over 5/2 16.5 Under 10/31 17.5 Over 5/1 17.5 Under 1/7 18.5 Over 10/1 18.5 Under 1/20

Brooks Koepka Prop Bets