U.S. Open: Player-to-win odds, Tiger Woods proposition bets

The U.S. Open begins a week from Thursday at Pebble Beach Golf Links.
While you let that permeate into your consciousness and you update your various electronic calendars, we’ll take a look at the latest odds-to-win being offered by our pals at the Westgate SuperBook and golfodds.com.
While he will no doubt continue to use past media snubs as motivation to keep dominating major tournaments, Brooks Koepka is getting plenty of respect among oddsmakers and bettors in Las Vegas and across the nation (where such activity is legal, of course).
He is currently 13/2 (or +650 for those who like to go new school) to win his third straight U.S. Open. A Koepka win a week from Sunday at Pebble would mean he’s won three of the past four majors and missed out on a “Koepka Slam” by one shot at Augusta.
Ahhhh, Golden Bell tolls for thee, Brooks.
Close behind Koepka is his pal and 2019 PGA Championship runner-up Dustin Johnson at 7-1. Both Koepka and Johnson are playing this week at the RBC Canadian Open in Hamilton, Ont.
Tiger Woods was fully focused on Pebble while making his Sunday run at the Memorial. He edged up to 10-1. Patrick Cantlay lept to 16-1 after his victory at Muirfield Village.
Here are the latest odds-to-win for the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links, which takes place from June 13 – 16.
2019 U.S. Open Betting Odds
|
ODDS to Win:
|Brooks Koepka
|13/2
|Dustin Johnson
|7/1
|Tiger Woods
|10/1
|Jordan Spieth
|14/1
|Patrick Cantlay
|16/1
|Rory McIlroy
|16/1
|Justin Rose
|20/1
|Rickie Fowler
|20/1
|Justin Thomas
|25/1
|Jon Rahm
|25/1
|Jason Day
|25/1
|Xander Schauffele
|25/1
|Phil Mickelson
|25/1
|Tommy Fleetwood
|25/1
|Francesco Molinari
|30/1
|Tony Finau
|30/1
|Hideki Matsuyama
|30/1
|Adam Scott
|30/1
|Bryson DeChambeau
|40/1
|Matt Kuchar
|50/1
|Paul Casey
|50/1
|Marc Leishman
|60/1
|Gary Woodland
|60/1
|Patrick Reed
|80/1
|Sergio Garcia
|80/1
|Henrik Stenson
|80/1
|Louis Oosthuizen
|80/1
|Webb Simpson
|80/1
|Matt Wallace
|80/1
|Brandt Snedeker
|80/1
|Martin Kaymer
|80/1
|Kevin Kisner
|100/1
|Kevin Na
|125/1
|Shane Lowry
|125/1
|Branden Grace
|125/1
|Ian Poulter
|125/1
|Lucas Glover
|125/1
|Bubba Watson
|125/1
|Jim Furyk
|125/1
|Rory Sabbatini
|150/1
|Cameron Smith
|150/1
|Graeme McDowell
|150/1
|Si Woo Kim
|150/1
|Zach Johnson
|150/1
|Keegan Bradley
|150/1
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|150/1
|Rafael Cabrera Bello
|150/1
|Daniel Berger
|150/1
|Alex Noren
|150/1
|Tyrrell Hatton
|150/1
|Haotong Li
|150/1
|Luke List
|150/1
|Charles Howell III
|150/1
|Aaron Wise
|150/1
|Scott Piercy
|150/1
|Sung Kang
|150/1
|Billy Horschel
|150/1
|Keith Mitchell
|150/1
|Thomas Pieters
|150/1
|Emiliano Grillo
|150/1
|J.B. Holmes
|200/1
|Byeong Hun An
|200/1
|Jimmy Walker
|200/1
|C.T. Pan
|200/1
|Scottie Scheffler
|200/1
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|250/1
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|250/1
|Justin Harding
|250/1
|Kyle Stanley
|250/1
|Danny Willett
|250/1
|Chez Reavie
|250/1
|Jhonattan Vegas
|250/1
|Luke Donald
|250/1
|Luke Guthrie
|250/1
|Ollie Schniederjans
|300/1
|Ryan Fox
|300/1
|Aaron Baddeley
|300/1
|Erik van Rooyen
|300/1
|Andrew Putnam
|300/1
|Abraham Ancer
|300/1
|Marcus Kinhult
|300/1
|Renato Paratore
|500/1
|Tom Hoge
|500/1
|Sepp Straka
|500/1
|Nate Lashley
|500/1
|Alex Prugh
|500/1
|Adri Arnaus
|500/1
|Justin Walters
|500/1
|Patton Kizzire
|500/1
|Ernie Els
|500/1
|Brendon Todd
|500/1
|Shugo Imahira
|500/1
|Dean Burmester
|500/1
|Sam Horsfield
|500/1
|Marcus Fraser
|500/1
|Clement Sordet
|500/1
|Matthieu Pavon
|500/1
|Lee Slattery
|500/1
|Nick Taylor
|500/1
|Carlos Ortiz
|500/1
|David Toms
|500/1
|Anirban Lahiri
|500/1
|Sam Saunders
|500/1
|Chesson Hadley
|500/1
|Brandon Wu
|500/1
|Collin Morikawa
|500/1
|Brian Stuard
|500/1
|Roberto Castro
|500/1
|Merrick Bremner
|1000/1
|Mike Weir
|1000/1
|Richard Lee
|1000/1
|Stewart Hagestad
|1000/1
|Mito Pereira
|1000/1
|Billy Hurley III
|1000/1
|Joseph Bramlett
|1000/1
|Rob Oppenheim
|1000/1
|Zac Blair
|1000/1
|Chip McDaniel
|1000/1
|Nick Hardy
|1000/1
|Brett Drewitt
|1000/1
|Cody Gribble
|1000/1
|Chan Kim
|1000/1
|Brian Davis
|1000/1
|Julian Etulian
|1000/1
|Jovan Rebula
|1000/1
|Viktor Hovland
|1000/1
|Kodai Ichihara
|1000/1
|Mikumu Horikawa
|1000/1
|Rhys Enoch
|1000/1
|Daniel Hillier
|1000/1
|Devon Bling
|1000/1
|Eric Dietrich
|2000/1
|Matthew Naumec
|2000/1
|Spencer Tibbits
|2000/1
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|2000/1
|Kevin O’Connell
|2000/1
|Charlie Danielson
|2000/1
|Austin Eckroat
|2000/1
|Chun An Yu
|2000/1
|Hayden Shieh
|2000/1
|Andreas Halvorsen
|2000/1
|Callum Tarren
|2000/1
|Luis Gagne
|2000/1
|Noah Norton
|2000/1
|Chandler Eaton
|2000/1
|Connor Arendell
|2000/1
|Ryan Sullivan
|2000/1
|Cameron Young
|2000/1
|Matt Parziale
|2000/1
|Andy Pope
|2000/1
|* Golfer must tee off for action *
Tiger Woods Prop Bets
|How Many Majors will Tiger Woods Win in 2019?
|Exactly 1 Major
|1/10
|Exactly 2 Majors
|6/1
|Exactly 3 Majors
|60/1
|How Many Career Majors will Tiger Woods Win by Dec. 30, 2025?
|15.5 Over
|1/2
|15.5 Under
|17/10
|16.5 Over
|5/2
|16.5 Under
|10/31
|17.5 Over
|5/1
|17.5 Under
|1/7
|18.5 Over
|10/1
|18.5 Under
|1/20
Brooks Koepka Prop Bets
|How Many Majors will Brooks Koepka win by May 3, 2040
|7.5
|Over +110
|Under -130
