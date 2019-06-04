U.S. Open qualifying: At Woodmont sectional, Web.com players show a lot of patience

ROCKVILLE, Md. – Joseph Bramlett didn’t give much thought to the playoff he’d need to survive to advance to next week’s U.S. Open at Pebble Beach.

Bramlett closed with five consecutive pars to finish his afternoon round with a 1-under 71 in Monday’s 36-hole sectional at Woodmont Country Club. Paired with the 71 he shot in the morning, it was enough to get him into a three-man playoff with two spots on the line.

“I didn’t know where the scores were at so I honestly thought I missed by two,” said Bramlett, 31, who played at Stanford. “And then I found out that I had a chance, and that was really great. It turned out I was able to get into a playoff, and I was ecstatic to still be playing golf.”

Bramlett made par on the first playoff hole, the eighth, along with Ryan Sullivan (72-70-142) to claim the final two qualifying spots. Billy Hurley III and Connor Arendell shot 141 to tie for first.

Bramlett had his coach, John Scott Rattan, on his bag Monday. Rattan, a teaching pro at nearby Congressional, said patience was one thing Bramlett had working for him in the windy conditions.

“He said something to me on the back nine along the lines of, ‘There’s going to be some people getting frustrated because of the wind and they can’t read it. But if we can do a good job with it, we’re going to be right there.’ And he did that,” Rattan said.

Patience is one thing Sullivan, Arendell and Bramlett all have plenty of – as they make their living competing week to week at Web.com events hoping to make the jump to the PGA Tour.

Sullivan, 30, turned pro in 2013 after competing in college at UNC-Wilmington. He’s played Web.com and Latin American tour events and qualified for his first U.S. Open in 2013.

“My game has shown me over the years that with or without status, I can compete with some of the best players,” Sullivan said. “If I felt like I wasn’t still relevant, I wouldn’t be doing it. This is a great event because it’s open to everybody. I’m playing with guys who are current PGA Tour members and Web.com and amateurs. It’s a marathon really.”

Arendell will compete in his first U.S. Open after going through sectional qualfying four other times.

After playing at the University of Central Florida, Arendell turned pro in 2011 and went to the European Tour before playing on the Web.com last year. He said he’s missed advancing out of a “ton” of Monday qualifiers for Web.com events this year by one shot.

By late Monday afternoon, Arendell was exhausted and hadn’t given much thought to his plan for Pebble. “I don’t even know where to start. Start looking at flights and all that, maybe try to find old video games to watch and try to figure out where to hit the ball or watch old footage on TV. I’m excited.”