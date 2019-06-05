5 Reasons Why Shot Scope V2 Makes the Perfect Gift for Dad

1) Dad proof, easy to use GPS

Shot Scope V2 provides the golfer with extremely accurate GPS distances this will help inform Dad’s club selection on the course and ease decision making. The dynamic yardages produced by Shot Scope mean the GPS distance is accurate no matter the angle of approach to the green. V2 also provides distances to/over every hazard.

2) Compete against Dad and friends

Shot Scope V2 offers an extra bit of competition for the golfer. Golfers can win medals and see where they rank on global Leaderboards against other Shot Scope users. Private Leaderboards can be created for family members or a group of friends to make their game even more competitive! There are Leaderboards for various statistics categories such as; longest drive, lowest round, putts per round and many more.

3) Improve Dad’s game

Shot Scope users average improvement is 2.7 shots (over 30 rounds). Are you fed up of hearing your dad complain about how his golf never improves? Shot Scope V2 can help him improve his game, meaning that you don’t have to listen to him whining anymore. On top off that – he might even stop.

4) Did you really hit it 300 yards Dad?

I bet you dad comes home and all he says about his game of golf is that he smoked a Driver 300 yards on the 8th?! Golfers love to talk about how far they can hit the ball, but wouldn’t it be great if they could actually back up that massive 300-yard drive to their skeptical family and golfing buddies? Well, Shot Scope V2 provides the golfer with an overview of every hole that they have played. It also provides them with the longest shot they have hit with each club – proof that Dad did or didn’t hit that 300-yard drive.

5) Statistics

If your dad loves to golf, then he is going to want to get better at it. The statistics that Shot Scope V2 produces will help Dad pinpoint exactly what their strengths and weaknesses are so that they know what area to work on for improvement. Shot Scope V2 provides over 100 statistics to help the golfer analyze their game. This can lead to improved on-course strategy and smarter decision making all round.

