Canadian contingent looking to break 65-year streak at RBC

ANCASTER, Ontario – The RBC Canadian Open is the only Canadian stop on the PGA Tour this season. This year it moved twice: from late July to early June, and from Glen Abbey Golf Club to Hamilton Golf and Country Club.

Historically, the Canadian Open was held in September, but starting in 2007 it was played in late July, the prime golf season. Unfortunately, it was also the week after the British Open, causing many of the PGA Tour’s top players to miss the tournament as they recovered from the challenging major.

Now in early June, many golfers are using the Canadian event as a tune-up for the U.S. Open.

This year’s event boasts one of the bests fields it’s ever had. Defending champion Dustin Johnson is joined by top-ranked Brooks Koepka as well as No. 4 Rory McIlroy and No. 6 Justin Thomas, who was added to the field on Friday.

But a new venue and a rain-shortened pro-am on brings a lack of familiarity of the course, and that may give the 26-player Canadian contingent a brief edge, at least for the first round.

“I think it’s a huge advantage. There’s an added comfort level, just knowing the course and knowing what to expect,” said Corey Conners, who played a practice round in May. “I’m really happy that I got the chance to play a few weeks ago. I got a plan together and to be familiar with the terrain, know what to expect and just definitely an added comfort level for the Canadians.”

No Canadian has won the event since Pat Fletcher in 1954.