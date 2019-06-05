Eamon's Corner: The U.S. Open has changed but so have the players

Be sure to watch this week’s edition of Eamon’s Corner.

There used to be something in golf called a U.S. Open player. They had much in common but mostly they had attitude. That is often the difference in golf’s most demanding major test. A few of them were just plain mean. But all of them had grit.

The U.S. Open has changed. But the players have changed, too. The Open that was once associated with tough guys who took care of their business is now more associated with players who start blubbering about how the USGA will surely screwed things up long before the tournament even begins.

We all know the USGA has deserved its share of black eyes. But when the whining starts weeks in advance, it makes you wonder if those players are focused on winning a major or laying the groundwork for excuses when they fall short.